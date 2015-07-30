Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

Kiwis captain and Melbourne Storm star Jesse Bromwich has received the first wave of severe consequences for his alleged attempts to purchase cocaine after Friday night's ANZAC Test, with his NRL club handing out punishments for his actions.

Jesse Bromwich in action against the Panthers Source: Getty

Bromwich and Kiwis back-rower Kevin Proctor are being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit after they allegedly attempted to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub after the Test against the Kangaroos.

In a statement released this afternoon by Storm CEO Dave Donaghy, the Storm announced Bromwich would be stood down for two games and be removed from the team's leadership group.

He will also donate his ANZAC Test match fee to a selected charity and will also undergo a number of counselling and treatment courses.

"Jessie is a terrific person, this is out of character and he's incredibly disappointed in himself, however he will learn from it and we will continue to support him and his family," Donaghy said.

Bromwich also attached his own statement to the Storm's, stating his intentions to stand down as captain of the New Zealand side as a result.

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as consuming excessive amounts of alcohol," he said.

"I take full responsibility for the poor choices I made, I am devastated and my actions were out of character.

"Playing footy for the Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis is a great honour and I apologise for letting everyone down in both organisations.

"I will be stepping down from my leadership roles with Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis, I understand I am a role model to the young players and the poor choices I made do not reflect my personal values."