Jeremy Marshall-King, brother of Benji, backed as 'player of the future' by Bulldogs coach

Source:  AAP

Canterbury coach Dean Pay has put his faith in hooker Jeremy Marshall-King as a player of the future after the club distanced themselves from Andrew McCullough.

Jeremy Marshall-King celebrates Source: Getty

Marshall-King will play his 50th game against Manly tomorrow on the Central Coast, as the Bulldogs desperately look to avoid their worst start to a season in 24 years.

But it comes after a week where Canterbury have been linked to a number of players.

Pay has confirmed they have an interest in Canberra second-rower John Bateman, and would love to have him at the club next year alongside fellow English recruit Luke Thompson.

However the Bulldogs have been quick to shut down rumours of former Queensland State of Origin dummy-half McCullough joining the club next season.

And he insisted the talk had not impacted current Bulldogs No.9 Marshall-King, with the 24-year-old starting at hooker for just the 13th time on Sunday.

"If it does worry a player, players will come to you and say is there any truth to it?" Pay said.

"But a lot of the players don't read too much in the media.

"We're really happy with Jez and the way he is going. I think he's going to be a player of the future.

"He is only a young player just like our halves.

"You put time and effort into those guys and they'll get better with every game they play and every season they play."

