TODAY |

Jazz Tevaga talks about Jack Hetherington's 'mongrel' and Kodi Nikorima's '100 bucks' bet in lively Warriors camp

Source:  AAP

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has a wishlist for the second half of the NRL season, starting with Friday's match against Wests Tigers at the SCG.

Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Get angry like Jack Hetherington. Get more running out of Kodi Nikorima. And make Todd Payten the head coach.

Tevaga said last week's 18-10 loss to the Sydney Roosters was encouraging for the strugglers - who have been boosted by the arrivals of loan players Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings from Parramatta to their flagging roster.

Equally important was the retention of loanee prop Hetherington from Penrith, a man the rugged Tevaga says is cut from the same aggressive cloth.

That was showcased when Hetherington and Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea- Hargreaves engaged in a running battle over the closing stages of their round 11 meeting.

"Every team needs some mongrel and, what me and Jacko are offering, we're not taking a step back to anyone," Tevaga said.

"Jared's a bully and he's been a bully for quite a long time in this game. It was good to see Jack stand up to him."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jazz Tevaga was feeling relaxed as he spoke to media from the Warriors’ base on the Central Coast. Source: 1 NEWS

Tevaga said Hetherington had always been a "loose unit" and could get under the skin of opponents.

Waerea-Hargreaves' refusal to shake hands with Hetherington after fulltime didn't sit well with the Tevaga.

"I don't agree with the way he went about things after the game but, yeah, Jack must have really roughed him up," he said.

Tevaga's message for Nikorima - a standout performer in the Warriors' three wins this season but overshadowed in numerous other games - was clear.

With the club having farewelled five players this month, many of them key cogs, Tevaga said Nikorima was one of the players that needed to respond and take on a more dominant role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tevaga and Roache have been forced to watch the season restart from the sideline. Source: 1 NEWS

"The coaches have challenged him this week that his runs have to double, otherwise he owes (assistant coach) Tony Iro 100 bucks I think," he said.

Meanwhile, Tevaga was unperturbed by reports that Geoff Toovey and Ipswich-based brothers Shane and Ben Walker had been told by Warriors management they were no longer contenders to take charge as head coach next year.

Tevaga believed the club should give caretaker coach Payten the position on a permanent basis, having admired his method since Stephen Kearney was sacked six weeks ago.

Tevaga said he appreciated the Payten's honesty, a trait that had shone through in raw media conferences.

"That's Toddy, he's straight up. You stuff up, or whatever, he's going to tell you about it," Tevaga said.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors add Eels' pair to replace homeward-bound quartet
2
Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
3
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
4
Geoff Toovey out of the race to become the Warriors coach
5
Returning Warriors' journey home comes at a price as players take another big pay cut
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Geoff Toovey out of the race to become the Warriors coach

NRL willing to alter age rules to keep teen prodigy from switching codes

Adam Blair still unable to find his groove as pressure mounts

00:16

Commentator speechless at Gold Coast player’s haircut - 'What has he done?'