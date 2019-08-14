Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'

TODAY |

Warriors utility forward Jazz Tevaga has taken matters into his own hands to help injured teammate Nathaniel Roache, beginning a campaign to raise funds through a Trade Me auction.

Roache, 23, suffered an ACL tear at the start of July, ending his 2019 campaign.

It continues a rotten run for Roache, who has played just 26 games since his 2016 debut. 

The young hooker has been dogged by one serious injury after another, in 2017, he tore his Achilles before his 2018 season ended after he needed surgery on a lumbar disc injury in his back.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Tevaga announced that he will be auctioning off a number of items to raise money for Roache, with a number of Warriors teammates chipping in.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris and Blake Green have each donated a pair of signed boots, while David Fusitu'a has given a signed Mate Ma'a Tonga jersey.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Tevaga told of his sympathies for Roache.

"That kid just can't catch a break, it's just heart-breaking seeing what he's going through," Tevaga said.

"I would never wish that on anyone, to see him go through another season ending injury - it just breaks my heart. He's one of my good mates.

"I just thought it was a good idea for the boys to donate some items, auction it off and raise some money so he can just get away, clear his head, have a bit of fun, live life a bit. The last two or three years he's had a pretty tough road."

Tevaga also hailed Roache's character, able to continually come back from devastating injuries.

"That's the thing that amazes me. After all he's been through, he's still got a smile on his face.

"He doesn't show too much emotion, his head's never down, he gets on with it.

"That's the type of person he is, he's pretty resilient that kid."

Tevaga's Trade Me campaign can be found here:

Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help. Source: 1 NEWS
