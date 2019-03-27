TODAY |

Jazz Tevaga signs two-year extension with Warriors

AAP
The Warriors have rewarded Jazz Tevaga for his industrious form with a two-season NRL extension.

Diminutive loose forward Tevaga has turned down reported interest from other clubs to commit to Auckland until 2021.

Crowned the NRL's best interchange player last year, Tevaga has thrived in a starting role ahead of Lachlan Burr over the last month.

He is averaging 125 metres in his four starts while his 61 tackles in last week's draw with Brisbane was 18 more than any teammate in a game this season.

Possibly the smallest middle forward in the NRL, coach Stephen Kearney lauded Tevaga for his courage.

"He isn't the biggest forward going around by a long way but that doesn't bother him," Kearney said.

"What he offers is intensity and enthusiasm either starting or coming off the bench."

Tevaga will make his 50th Warriors appearance in tomorrow's match against Cronulla in Wellington.

Jazz Tevaga in possession. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport
