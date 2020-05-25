TODAY |

Jazz Tevaga jokes about what reception Dragons hooker Issac Luke can expect against Warriors

Source:  1 NEWS

Dragons hooker Issac Luke can expect a torrid outing against the Warriors on Saturday if today’s tongue-in-cheek comment for Jazz Tevaga is anything to go by.

The injured Warriors star had a tongue-in-cheek offer for his teammates as they prepare to face former Warriors hooker Issac Luke. Source: 1 NEWS

The injured utility was asked during today’s media session if the team had done a video review of the Dragons this week.

While they had, Tevaga wouldn’t give much as far as details went, the injured utility did give something away.

“I said to the boys I’d pay anyone $100 who takes Bully’s head off,” he joked about Luke, who spent four seasons with the Warriors before joining the Dragons ahead of the 2020 season.

