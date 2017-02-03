Jason Taumalolo off limits to the media as NFL speculation continues

Speculation around the future of Kiwis and North Queensland Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo is brewing as last season's Dally M medal winner continues to be linked with a sensational switch to the NFL.

Taumalolo, 23, was off limits to media during a Nines fan event in Auckland yesterday, with the open NFL trials late last year he took part in still fresh in the minds of both fans and officials.

Taumalolo’s Cowboys captain Johnathan Thurston hopes that the rising superstar will stay and earn his place in the club's history.

"He's a big part of our team. He's a big part of our future," Thurston told 1 NEWS.

"Hopefully he stays with us."

The NRL are no strangers to players leaving for the colossal contracts and financial security of the NFL, with Jarryd Hayne sensationally walking away from rugby league in 2014 only to return last year.

Taumalolo though would be a different story and at 23 years of age would be a more sound investment for NFL franchises then Hayne was at 26.

A move could see Taumalolo given time to learn the game in a manner that wasn't afforded to Hayne.

The NRL have begun to take action to stop star players from leaving the game, banning contracted player from future NFL trials.