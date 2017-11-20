Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

Inspirational Tongan forward Jason Taumalolo is in contention to win the most prestigious annual player prize in rugby league.

North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Taumalolo is nominated for the Golden Boot award, along with Australian captain Cameron Smith, Fijian winger Suliasi Vunivalu and England winger Jermaine McGillvary.

The award would cap a high-profile year for Auckland-born Taumalolo, regarded as the most damaging runner in the game.

He produced another powerhouse NRL campaign and raised eyebrows when choosing to play for Tonga rather than New Zealand - who he has represented 10 times - at the Rugby League World Cup.

Fiji-born Vunivalu also has a New Zealand connection, having played rugby union at schoolboy level in Auckland before being contracted by the Melbourne Storm.

His NRL team-mate Smith enjoyed success across the board, leading the Storm to premiership, Queensland to a State of Origin triumph and the Kangaroos to next week's World Cup final.

The veteran hooker won the Golden Boot in 2007.

McGillvary has also been outstanding at the World Cup, scoring seven tries.

The winner will be unveiled at a luncheon in Brisbane on Wednesday.