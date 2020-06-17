Jason Taumalolo honoured with Cowboys captaincy for first time in NRL career

Jason Taumalolo will add another special milestone to his career this week when he plays against the West Tigers, with the Tongan enforcer set to captain the side for the first time.

The Cowboys named their team for Saturday’s game against the Tigers with Taumalolo earning the honours after regular captain Michael Morgan and vice-captain Jordan McLean were both sidelined with injuries.

Cowboys head coach Paul Green said the appointment just makes sense.

“It’s been a great journey for Jason,” Green said.

“He’s been with us, he’s come through our academy programme and spent his whole career with us.”

Taumalolo has captained the Cowboys at the NRL Nines before but has never done so in an official Premiership game.

But Green said even without the title, Taumalolo has always been a leader in the team prior to the announcement.

“He certainly leads by example. We saw that at the Nines so I think it will be a proud moment for him and I reckon he’ll do a pretty good job for us.”

Taumalolo debuted for the Cowboys in 2010 and has since made 184 appearances for the NRL club, scoring 35 tries in that time.

Also in that time, Taumalolo was named the club’s rookie of the year in 2012, player’s player of the year from 2016 to 2018 and has earned the Paul Bowman medal as the club’s fairest and best player for the last four consecutive seasons.