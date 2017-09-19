 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Jason Taumalolo hits back at Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargreaves challenge

share

Source:

AAP

Jason Taumalolo says Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has only heaped pressure on himself by talking up their looming heavyweight confrontation in Saturday's NRL preliminary final.

Gorden Tallis said Cowboys enforcer Taumalolo is one of the best forwards in rugby league at the moment.
Source: SKY

Waerea-Hargreaves set the tone early this week by singling out North Queensland powerhouse Taumalolo as the man standing between his Sydney Roosters and a shot at the title and declaring "bring it on".

This is why the Dally M Award winner has the Kangaroos on high alert ahead of their clash in Perth this weekend.
Source: New Zealand Rugby League

Taumalolo refused to take a step back on Wednesday, welcoming the opportunity to take on his New Zealand compatriot on his own turf.

"I don't really pay attention too much to it, but it's one thing saying it and it's another doing it on the field. I think we'll find out Saturday night," Taumalolo said.

"He's put some accountability on himself to single me out, but that only puts a lot of pressure on himself.

"I hope for Jared's sake that he comes out and does it."

Taumalolo said Waerea-Hargreaves' boldness made him one of the toughest props in the NRL, and a strong chance to be recalled to the Kiwis' side for the World Cup.

"Just his aggression alone puts him among the best front-rowers in the game," he said.

"He'll be pushing for a World Cup squad and hopefully try and put the Roosters into another grand final yet again."

Cowboys coach Paul Green said others had called out Taumalolo before - and failed.

Waerea-Hargreaves

"(Taumalolo) said a couple of comments before a Bulldogs game and I said, 'You better back it up', and his simple reply was, 'When haven't I?'," Green said.

"I'm not too worried about that. I'll back Jase any day. But, in saying that, I've got a lot of respect for Jared, too. He's a good player. It should be a great battle."

After averaging a competition-high 193 metres per game in the regular season - 20 more than the next best in Paul Gallen - Taumalolo has upped his game to more than 230 metres in the finals.

He averaged 160 last year when he shared the Dally M medal.

Taumalolo credited his improvement to a need to step up in the absence of injured co-captains Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott.

"The coaching staff have helped me a lot but I think most of it's comes down to myself," he said.

"A lot of people, with Matt Scott and JT out, pretty much put a lot of responsibility on myself after both boys got injured.

"I was a bit of a take-a-backseat type player and go with the flow.

"But this year, it's brought a different side of me. I'm outspoken a little bit more and I try and have my say every now and then, but I have to go out there and back it up on the field."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:55
1
Rico Syme was playing social rugby last year, but a chance appearance for the schools' 1st XV boosted him towards a big future.

Christchurch Boys' High student catapults from seventh XV into NZ Secondary School squad

01:05
2
The 38-year-old Aussie said he's unsure whether he will race with Oracle or another syndicate.

Watch: 'Instinctively of course I want back in' - Jimmy Spithill still unsure about competing at next America's Cup

00:30
3
Gorden Tallis said Cowboys enforcer Taumalolo is one of the best forwards in rugby league at the moment.

Jason Taumalolo hits back at Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargreaves challenge

00:15
4
If Leeds fans weren't sour with the departed Kiwi striker already, they will be now.

Watch: Chris Wood can't stop scoring for Burnley! All Whites' striker comes off bench to nail equaliser against old club Leeds

00:30
5
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

Watch: Brain snap! Aussie league player throws ball to the sky in celebration as hooter sounds ...but the game wasn't over

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.

05:17
National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.

Watch: Ardern denies hitting the wall as new poll shows 'Jacinda effect' has worn off and National are in front

National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.

01:46
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 