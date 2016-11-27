Jason Taumalolo 'happy to take whatever role' ahead of Cowboys' new season

A rejuvenated Jason Taumalolo will happily hand the keys to North Queensland's NRL engine room back to the returning Matt Scott this season.

Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo tackled by Broncos' Corey Parker and Sam Thaiday. Source: Photosport

Taumalolo was back for his first day of Cowboys' pre-season training on Tuesday, feeling fresh after he carried the injury-ravaged team's hopes up front during their unlikely run to last year's grand final.

But the 24-year-old expects things to be different this year.

Queensland and Kangaroos representative Scott has recovered from knee surgery and will be fit for the opening round, while Australia's World Cup front-rower Jordan McLean has arrived from the Melbourne Storm.

Taumalolo said he was happy to hand the ascendancy back to Scott.

Even though last year becoming just the second player to crack 5000 metres in a season, after the co-captain's near year-long absence.

"The more dominant pack player will have to be Thumper (Scott) at this stage," Taumalolo said.

"I'm happy to take whatever role is given to me ... Whether I increase my workload or not time will tell.

"But judging by the way Jordan has been training and playing last year, he will definitely make my job a lot easier too."

McLean's arrival guarantees the Cowboys one of the most imposing forward packs in the NRL.

Scott Bolton will likely drop back to the bench, while his grand final starting prop partner Shaun Fensom could struggle to find a spot in the 17.

Taumalolo is also hoping McLean's arrival helps him in providing another point of difference in the Cowboys' attack.

The lock led North Queensland last year for offloads with 30, but the Cowboys ranked last in that category in the NRL.

"He's got a great engine, he's got a lot of second-phase in him. He'll be a great asset for the team," Taumalolo said.

"For him to find a bit of second-phase - something we've lacked in the last couple of years.

"He's got a different body figure to everyone else in the pack.