Jason Taumalolo facing nervous wait after shoulder charge in Cowboys' win

North Queensland talisman Jason Taumalolo is facing a nervous wait to see if he will be allowed to take the field as the Cowboys aim for a fairytale NRL grand final berth.

The Kiwis' enforcer could be ruled out of his side's NRL preliminary final after this hit.
The Cowboys forward will come under the scrutiny of the NRL match review committee for what appeared to be a shoulder charge on Parramatta opposite Nathan Brown, during last night's upset semi-final win.

Taumalolo appeared to fail to wrap the arms around Brown as he lined up the Eels enforcer midway through the first-half.

The incident was not penalised and the video referees, who have the ability to instruct the on-field referee in the case of an incident which is worthy of being placed on report, also failed to intervene.

Counting against Taumalolo is that he was suspended for a shoulder charge on Brisbane's Alex Glenn and any citation for the same offence will carry extra loading.

The Kiwi international was once again the inspiration for the Cowboys against the Eels on Saturday night, running for 236m from 21 runs, taking his season tally to a league-high 4713m.

In the absence of skipper and prop Matt Scott, Taumalolo has led the Cowboys' forward pack this season and his loss would be seen as a fatal blow to their chances of upsetting the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

"I've said it enough times, he cares a lot about the team," coach Paul Green said of Taumalolo.

"He wants to play his role, to do whatever he can to get the result.

"The Parramatta pack called him out tonight and he met the challenge straight on and I think he had another great game for us."

