Jarryd Hayne's US civil rape trial set for 2020

Australian rugby league star Jarryd Hayne's civil rape trial in California will not be held until 2020.

US District Court Judge Lucy Koh set the schedule for the proceedings during a hearing in San Jose, near San Francisco, today.

Hayne and the woman did not attend.

Judge Koh set a five-day trial for January 27, 2020.

The woman, named in court documents as JV, alleges she was a virgin and heavily intoxicated when she met Hayne through mutual friends at a San Jose bar in 2015 while he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers' NFL team.

She alleges they had "minimal interaction" at the bar, but caught an Uber to his apartment where he sexually assaulted her.

Hayne claimed she "willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse".

JV is seeking "monetary damages", although the amount has yet to be disclosed.

San Jose police, after undertaking their investigation, declined to charge Hayne.

