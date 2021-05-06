TODAY |

Jarryd Hayne's ex-teammates in hot water over social media posts

Source:  AAP

Tony Williams has been axed by his American club and Krisnan Inu is facing an English league investigation over comments they made following former NRL teammate Jarryd Hayne's prison sentence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hayne will spend at least three years and eight months in prison. Source: 1 NEWS

Williams and Inu both took to Instagram on Thursday night, with the former claiming an "innocent brotherly" had been sent to jail.

Williams also labelled the victim and justice system as "flops", as part of his Instagram stories.

The posts prompted near-immediate action from the New York Freedom, who signed Williams last month as the highest-profile recruit in the new North American Rugby League.

"In light of the recent comments made by Tony Williams regarding the sentencing of Jarryd Hayne, New York Freedom can confirm that the contract between Tony and the club has been terminated," the club said in a statement.

"New York Freedom condemns Tony's comments, and his opinions are not the opinions of the New York Freedom or any party involved with the club."

Tony Williams has been sacked by his North American Rugby League club New York Freedom, after his social media posts regarding Jarryd Hayne's sentencing. Source: Getty

Williams has since apologised via his Instagram account.

"To anyone that I may of (sic) offended I speak from the heart and most of time it's out of anger a brother had been convicted it isn't easy to take," Williams posted.

"People that know me know that I'm loyal and loving and sometimes gets the best of me but will never leave a brothers (sic) back when he needs me to hold him up.

"I apologise for the choice of words I used and to anyone that I have caused hurt.

"Especially to people that support me. Sorry."

Inu's English Super League club Salford confirmed an "internal investigation" was underway into "the social media activity of one of our players" while the governing Rugby Football League confirmed it had referred the matter to its compliance department.

Inu's post claimed justice was not served "to its proper intent".

"Because the things that was said about my boy, wasn't what he's about. Never has, never will be," he wrote.

Krisnan Inu is being investigated by his English league club Salford Red Devils for his social media comments regarding ex-teammate Jarryd Hayne's sentencing. Source: Getty

The former winger later posted that he "don't support any rapist", and that the issue was close to home for him given he'd "seen first-hand what victims go through".

Hayne, Inu and Williams all played together early in their careers at Parramatta, while Williams and Hayne also linked up in the disgraced star's final season.

Hayne was on Thursday sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

He has since given notice that he intends to appeal, while the NRL are also considering stripping his two Dally M medals from 2009 and 2014.

The Freedom's decision meanwhile leaves 32-year-old Williams' career in the balance.

He played the last of his 170 NRL games for Parramatta in 2018, before his contract was torn up for a second positive test to "illicit and hazardous drugs".

The former NSW State of Origin player returned to Manly, but was unable to get a game in 2019 and 2020 before joining the New York outfit for this year.

League
NRL
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
New York Yacht Club throws spanner in works with challenge for next America's Cup
2
Black Fern channelling late mum's spirit on road to stardom
3
Jarryd Hayne's ex-teammates in hot water over social media posts
4
Jury believed victim who accused disgraced ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne of rape, and so did judge
5
Take a sneaky look inside Christchurch's new state-of-the-art metro sports facility
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:20

Police say video of officer kicking man in head is only a 'small excerpt'
01:55

Kiwi Ferns great and former Warriors manager honoured with trophy named after her

Gloriavale investigation interviews conclude, but 'further inquiries to come'

Girl shoots three people at Idaho school before being disarmed by teacher