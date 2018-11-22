Jarryd Hayne's alleged rape victim had 'puncture wounds', her mum tells court

The mother of a woman allegedly raped by former NRL star Jarryd Hayne says her daughter showed her photographs of blood in her bedroom and injuries to her genitalia which looked like "three nasty puncture wounds".

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport

"She said he (Hayne) had wanted sex," the mother told a Newcastle District Court jury on Thursday on the fourth day of Hayne's rape trial, recounting seeing mobile phone images of the wounds the day after the incident.

"He was persistent and overbearing. She had said she didn't want to. She said 'no' a number of times.

"She said she thought he'd bitten her."

The mother said her daughter told her the previous night - the night of the alleged rape - "'I think he wants sex', but she said there's no way."

"I said, 'That's right, no' and I walked off."

The mother said she thought Hayne was intoxicated, hyped up, loud and excitable.

Hayne, who had been celebrating rugby league player Wes Naiqama's bucks' weekend in Newcastle, had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney before asking her to stop at the woman's house.

Crown prosecutor Brian Costello has told the jury Hayne attacked the woman in her bedroom after she invited him to her house on the outskirts of Newcastle on September 30, 2018 - the night of the NRL grand final.

They had never met but had been in contact on social media after the woman sent Hayne an Instagram message saying he was gorgeous.

Mr Costello said Hayne arrived about 9pm and stayed for about 45 minutes, committed two sex acts on her and caused two separate injuries to her genitalia before leaving. The woman's mother was in the house watching the grand final.

The woman, now aged 28, later sent text messages to a girlfriend saying she thought Hayne had bitten her vagina and she felt violated.

The woman didn't want to go to the police initially because she feared Hayne would have the money to ruin her.

She said she later went to see a doctor who examined the injury to her vagina and told her: "It looks like a bite."

Hayne, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.

The woman said when Hayne arrived she took him straight into her bedroom as she was embarrassed at being 26 and living with her mother.

She said Hayne was drunk and didn't talk to her, just suggested singalongs to Ed Sheeran songs, which she thought was weird.

The woman became angry and upset when she realised he had a taxi waiting outside.

The taxi driver soon came to the door asking for Hayne, saying it had been 20 minutes. Hayne went outside and spoke to the driver before returning to the house.

The woman claimed Hayne went to the lounge room briefly to watch the grand final before calling out 'Go Roosters. I'm jealous' and returning to her bedroom.

She said Hayne tried to kiss her and she said no before he pushed her head into the pillow, pulled her pants off and attacked her, ignoring her pleas to stop.

The woman said Hayne only stopped when there was blood everywhere, including on his hands and face.

He went to wash his hands in the bathroom before she had a shower when she was feeling a stinging sensation in her vagina.

When she walked back into the bedroom, Hayne told her he had to go.

The woman told the jury she had decided not to have sex with Hayne after realising he was only there for one thing, but she had just wanted to get to know him.

Her image of Hayne was not the same as the reality, she said.

Defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC said the sexual activity had been consensual "but unfortunately it didn't go well" and Hayne thought he must have cut the woman with his fingernail.