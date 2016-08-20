Jarryd Hayne won't be touching down on NZ shores for Warriors trial match

Superstar Jarryd Hayne has been left on the sideline for Gold Coast's NRL trial against the Warriors in Palmerston North.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates Source: Getty

Hayne played in the Titans' Nines campaign in Auckland two weeks ago but will be rested from the trial against the Warriors, with Tyrone Roberts to play fullback.

The Titans will play their first choice halves combination of Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey, in what will be the club's final pre-season hitout before opening their NRL season against the

Sydney Roosters on Match 4 at home.

Winger Daniel Vidot will also play for the Titans off an extended bench, in his return season in the NRL after stints with St George Illawarra, Canberra and Brisbane.