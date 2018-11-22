Jarryd Hayne vows 'justice will be served' after he pleaded not guilty to rape charges

Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne, who will stand trial next year on charges of raping a woman in NSW's Hunter Valley, has vowed "justice will be served".

Hayne, 31, appeared in Newcastle District Court today after travelling from Perth where he's spent the past three weeks attending courses at an evangelical Christian centre.

Hayne formally pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault and was ordered to stand trial in early May 2020.

The trial is estimated to take between five to seven days.

Outside court, Hayne told reporters: "It's been a very hard time for my family but ... justice will be served."

Judge Roy Ellis today agreed to vary Hayne's bail so that instead of reporting three times a week to East Perth police station he'll report once a week on Thursdays.

The judge also excused Hayne from attending court again until a final review of the case on April 30 before the trial.

Hayne in early July successfully had his bail changed so he could travel to Perth to attend a six-month missionary course at the Youth With a Mission centre.

The court heard Hayne would be living in a dormitory-style accommodation near the centre's training campus with other men.

Hayne has been required to attend lectures, not drink alcohol and report three times a week to a nearby police station.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman on September 30, 2018, between 8pm and 10pm in Newcastle.

Court documents state Hayne had sex with the woman without her consent and "recklessly inflicted actual bodily harm".