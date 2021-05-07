TODAY |

Jarryd Hayne supporter fined for spitting at disgraced NRL star's victim

Source:  AAP

A supporter of ex-NRL player and convicted sex offender Jarryd Hayne has been fined for spitting towards his victim outside court.

A supporter of the disgraced former NRL star spat at his victim. Source: Breakfast

The man was filmed spitting on the footpath near the victim as she walked from the Newcastle District Court after Hayne was jailed for five years and nine months last Thursday.

The 38-year-old was issued with a criminal infringement notice for offensive conduct yesterday, incurring a fine.

Hayne was in March convicted of attacking the woman in her bedroom in NSW's Hunter region on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final and forcibly performing sex acts on her.

Hayne will spend at least three years and eight months in prison. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Parramatta player will spend at least three years and eight months in jail.

Hayne's legal team on Friday lodged a Notice of Intention to appeal in the NSW Supreme Court.

