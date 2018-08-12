 

Jarryd Hayne stars with a hat-trick as Eels decimate toothless Dragons

AAP
St George Illawarra's premiership ambitions are in tatters after captain Gareth Widdop suffered a shoulder injury in a shock 40-4 mauling by lowly Parramatta.

Eels veteran Jarryd Hayne torched the Dragons with his first hat-trick in five years, while Mitchell Moses also starred with a try and four try-assists.

The Dragons' fifth defeat in six games mean they drop out of the top four for the first time this year, and could finish as low as sixth at the end of the round.

The win for the Eels - their biggest of the season - lifts them off the bottom of the ladder for the first time since March and leaves North Queensland in last place.

Having led the league for most of the year, the Dragons produced arguably their worst effort of the season against the side that occupied last spot for most of the season.

The meek showing in front of a 10,541 crowd should ring alarm bells for coach Paul McGregor.

And of most pressing concern will be the status of Widdop, who dislocated his shoulder midway through the first half when he awkwardly grounded a Moses grubber-kick in-goal.

Dragons' staff were able to pop his shoulder back in, however Widdop failed to return.

The signs were ugly from the outset for the visitors, who gave away the first six penalties and could only watch Moses set up the game's opening two tries for Hayne.

His looping 25m pass for Hayne's first try was easily the highlight of the match.

Cameron McInnes' 26th-minute sin-binning for repeated infringements kick-started a 12-minute blitz that included Widdop's injury, and George Jennings crossing on a first-tackle play.

Hayne completed his hat-trick when the Dragons inexplicably allowed an Eels bomb to bounce just before the break to give his team a resounding 22-0 halftime lead.

A Luciano Leilua try early after the break gave the Dragons a sniff, however the Eels closed out any hope of a comeback with tries to Clint Gutherson, Moses and Siosaia Vave.

Moses came up with an electric 40m run to score, adding to his six goals from seven attempts to finish the night with a 16-point haul.

The Parramatta star bagged a treble in his side's 40-4 win.
Wests Tigers turn attention to crucial clash with Raiders after Ivan Cleary drama finally settled

AAP
Ivan Cleary's on the bus.

Both for at least the next two years as coach of the Wests Tigers, and their three-hour road trip for today's crucial NRL clash against Canberra.

If they can defy some shocking recent history against the Raiders, the bus route could also include the Tigers making a rare visit to the finals.

Sitting four points behind eighth-placed Brisbane in ninth spot, the Tigers have just four matches to close the gap and make their first finals appearance since 2011.

After reading out a two-minute statement vowing his intention to see out his contract on Saturday, Cleary refused to take questions about his coaching future.

However he was happy to be asked about why the Raiders' recent dominance over the Tigers will count for little at GIO Stadium this afternoon.

Canberra have not only won six of their past seven meetings dating back to 2014, but accumulated a gobsmacking 206-34 difference over their past four matches alone.

The Raiders are the only team in history to have won four straight matches against the same team by at least 35 points, including a 48-12 mauling in June.

The Tigers have never failed to score at least 12 points in five straight games against a team.

"We can't really comment too much about the past, but our one game this year was certainly an aberration on the rest of our season," Cleary said.

But the Tigers do have one record in their favour.

When Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah have combined to play against the Raiders, they are a perfect ten wins from ten games.

Without one or both, the Tigers have won just four from 14 games.

Marshall alone has a career 17-1 record against the Raiders, including a perfect nine from nine in the nation's capital.

And, with the team's finals hopes on a knife's edge, Cleary declared the veteran playmaker a certain starter after battling through a calf issue.

"You always want not only your experienced players but Benji's been a big part of our team throughout the year. So you definitely want those guys on board. It's a big boost for us," he said.

"He trained really strongly (on Friday). He's had calf problems, a few different ones throughout the year. He knows how to manage that. He wouldn't play if he wasn't right."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah.
'We've probably got our identity' - Cooper Cronk says Roosters peaking with NRL playoffs on the horizon

AAP
Cooper Cronk has declared the Sydney Roosters have discovered their "identity" as they show signs of peaking with September on the horizon.

After a lacklustre start to the year, the Sydney Roosters provisionally moved to the top of the NRL ladder with a gritty 18-14 win over fellow title contenders South Sydney on Friday.

After winning 11 of their last 13, they are arguably the form team of the competition with three games remaining.

With the arrival of Cronk and James Tedesco this year, many pundits believed that unless they win a premiership over the next two seasons, it would be considered an underachievement.

After feeling the weight of expectation early in the season, Cronk said they had discovered the brand of football they want to be playing.

"When you've got a football team that have got a very good coaching staff that work hard and try to get better every day and you've got a playing group that's willing to evolve, listen, change and train hard, you're always going to have a trajectory on the up," Cronk said.

"It's when you start throwing things out and changing things week-in-week out - and we probably were guilty of that early on - but definitely now we've probably got our identity."

Much has been made of the fact the Roosters are the best defensive team in the competition this year.

Cronk said the "identity" was about playing through the middle third and being able to attack from any point on the field.

"Whenever someone is carrying the football, it's about a lot of support, create momentum through the middle third," Cronk said.

"A lot of guys will say you need to spread the ball wide to (Blake) Ferguson or (Latrell) Mitchell or (Daniel) Tupou or whatever.

"But the essence of those guys putting the ball down in the corner means that Jake Friend is doing a role, there are ruck forwards pushing into space and the halves are in the right positions making decisions."

The Roosters have now lost just twice since being thumped 24-8 by St George Illawarra on Anzac Day back in April.

Following that game, Robinson declared that he and his coaching staff needed to reevaluate themselves and evolve.

Asked what had changed since then, Cronk said: "Put it this way now, wherever the ball is played, any position on the field, we have fluency and know what we can do from that position.

"We probably were too stagnant in terms of going in for one play and trying to set up for one shot.

"In the competition now the defences are so good you need to be able to have multiple shots at the opposition no matter the field position."

Cooper Cronk. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Cooper Cronk.
