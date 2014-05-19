 

Jarryd Hayne reveals debilitating stomach issue from time with Fiji Sevens has affected his play

AAP
Jarryd Hayne has revealed he spent more than a year battling a debilitating stomach problem he believes he picked up while training for Fiji's Rugby sevens team.

Hayne let spill on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with H-Pylori last year while at the Gold Coast, leaving him bloated and generally ill for the best part of 12 months.

The Parramatta superstar had to undergo surgery after the disease attacked his stomach's lining, as his immune system suffered and he struggled to digest food.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed the best stretch of football since his return to the NRL in 2016 over the past six games and believes it's due to the fact he's finally healthy again.

"We didn't know what was going on in my stomach," Hayne said. "I think we've really balanced my gut out and I feel awesome and it's showing.

"I've found a real good balance before the North Queensland game (in round 14) and my body has felt amazing since."

Hayne believes the issue began when he drank local water while training with Fiji during his bid to play in the 2016 Olympics.

He first went for tests last year and was placed on antibiotics before the problem emerged again at the start of this season and made him ill before and during games.

"I had to go see doctors and have a couple of surgeries," Hayne said.

"It's obviously tough when you don't know what's wrong with you and you can't do things you normally can.

"That was obviously affecting me. I'm on top of it now but it's going to be a long process. It takes three or four months to clear the stomach."

He's since given up eggs and a number of dairy products, lowered his coffee intake and is taking various supplements and probiotics.

"I feel great now," he said.

"Within a month I've lost two kilos. Everything's gone down and feels good.

"I'm back eating cereal now; I haven't eaten it regularly for about 10 years. I'm back on that with the coconut milk."

Preparing to take on the Titans on Saturday for the first time since leaving last year, he ducked questions on whether he wanted to return to rugby next year for a shot at the 15-man World Cup with Fiji.

Jarryd Hayne.
John Hopoate's hearing for misconduct after striking opponent postponed

AAP
John Hopoate will wait another fortnight to find out how long he faces out of rugby league after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fight in a Manly A-Grade match last week.

Hopoate was meant to face the NSW Rugby League judiciary on Wednesday night to answer three counts of contrary conduct - including for offensive language and acting with aggression - after he was already served a four-match ban for striking.

However that hearing has now been postponed to August 15 to allow the conduct panel to hear submissions on the length of the suspension faced by the controversial former Manly and Wests Tigers star.

Given the multitude of charges it's likely he could face at ban of at least a year, which would extend across all involvement in rugby league including coaching and acting as a trainer.

However it's believed a life ban is out of the question.

Hopoate was only playing his first game of the season when he filled in for the Narraweena Hawks on July 21 off the bench before being sent off moments later.

In that time the 44-year-old was penalised for a high tackle. A fight then ensured on the play-the-ball after opposing team Forestville kicked for touch.

Footage has since emerged of him threatening to bash the opposition lock - who was also sin-binned for his role in the incident - in an expletive-laced tirade.

Hopoate played for both NSW and Australia during a 209-game NRL career but is largely remembered for a judiciary record that included 45 weeks of suspension.

He was famously banned for 12 games for poking opponents up the backside while at the Tigers in 2001, while his career was ended

with a 17-match suspension for launching himself at the head of Cronulla's Keith Galloway with his forearm in 2005 while playing for Manly.

While those incidents won't count towards the eventual suspension, Hopoate has a prior record in the local competition which includes being sent off for a punch while playing for Manly Cove in 2011.

Manly won the match 26-20.
John Hopoate in action at Ericsson Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 12th March, 2005.
AAP
Parramatta's clash with the Gold Coast on Saturday night shapes as an almost must-win battle for the Eels if they are to avoid their third wooden spoon in seven years.

While the competition is tight at the top, the two points that separate 13th from 16th makes for the second-closest spoon battle with five rounds to go in more than a decade.

Two points behind Canterbury, Manly and North Queensland, Parramatta must win at least two of their last five games to climb their way up from the bottom of the ladder.

Given they have clashes with top-four teams in St George Illawarra, Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters to come, Saturday's clash shapes as a vital one.

"We don't want to come last, that's definitely our goal this year," Eels halfback Mitchell Moses said.

"It's not a goal we want to have. We've put ourselves in this situation and we need to get out of it."

The form of the Titans could also prove pivotal over the final month.

While they are all but out of spoon contention themselves, they play both the Cowboys and Manly in their run home with very little to play for.

Meanwhile clashes between Canterbury and Manly in round 22 and Parramatta and the Cowboys will also be billed as spoonbowls.

Manly theoretically have the easiest run, with three games against teams in the bottom eight as they attempt to avoid the first spoon in their club's proud 70-year history.

In contrast, Canterbury's run is the toughest with Manly their only opponent from outside the eight, although they do have a superior for-and-against to the other cellar-dwellers.

Meanwhile North Queensland and Parramatta both face each other, the Gold Coast and three top-eight teams in their final rounds.

The Sea Eagles, Cowboys and Eels had all made the finals last year, the latter two tipped by some to be this year's grand final combatants before a ball was kicked.

But last year's heroics are cold comfort now.

"You don't want to finish last even if you're not talked about," Eels fullback Clinton Gutherson said.

"It's the same feeling coming last if you're not talked about. It's not where you want to be."

Kenny Edwards of the Eels scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium last night.
Kenny Edwards of the Eels scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium last night. Source: Getty
