Jarryd Hayne returns to Sydney amid ongoing allegations of rape from NFL stint in US

Source:AAP
NRL star Jarryd Hayne has touched down in Sydney after vehemently denying allegations he raped a drunk woman during his time as a professional gridiron player in the United States.
Jarryd Hayne runs during the NFL pre-season game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.
Source: Associated Press
Hayne returned from a trip to Tel Aviv this morning.
He was reportedly led out a side exit of the international terminal of Sydney airport by Federal Police and avoided waiting media crews.
Hayne's accuser says he took her back to his San Jose home after a San Francisco 49ers game in late 2015 and raped her when she was drunk, however earlier this month his lawyers said he "unequivocally and vehemently" denied the allegations.
