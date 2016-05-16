Jarryd Hayne returns to Sydney amid ongoing allegations of rape from NFL stint in US

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has touched down in Sydney after vehemently denying allegations he raped a drunk woman during his time as a professional gridiron player in the United States.



Jarryd Hayne runs during the NFL pre-season game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. Source: Associated Press

Hayne returned from a trip to Tel Aviv this morning.

He was reportedly led out a side exit of the international terminal of Sydney airport by Federal Police and avoided waiting media crews.

