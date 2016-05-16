 

Jarryd Hayne returns to Sydney amid ongoing allegations of rape from NFL stint in US

AAP

NRL star Jarryd Hayne has touched down in Sydney after vehemently denying allegations he raped a drunk woman during his time as a professional gridiron player in the United States.

August 15, 2015: San Francisco 49er running back Jarryd Hayne (38) during the NFL pre-season game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Jarryd Hayne runs during the NFL pre-season game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Source: Associated Press

Hayne returned from a trip to Tel Aviv this morning.

He was reportedly led out a side exit of the international terminal of Sydney airport by Federal Police and avoided waiting media crews.

Hayne's accuser says he took her back to his San Jose home after a San Francisco 49ers game in late 2015 and raped her when she was drunk, however earlier this month his lawyers said he "unequivocally and vehemently" denied the allegations.

