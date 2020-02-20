TODAY |

Jarryd Hayne to be retried in Sydney for rape, after first trial ended with hung jury

Source:  AAP

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne, who's accused of attacking a woman in her bedroom, will face a retrial in Sydney on rape charges.

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Getty

Prosecutor Brian Costello confirmed in the Newcastle District Court today that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would pursue two rape charges against Hayne after his first trial in Newcastle ended in a hung jury.

The jury of eight men and four women was discharged on December 7 after a two- week trial when they failed to reach a verdict.

Judge Tim Gartelmann today said if the trial went ahead in Newcastle, it was unlikely to be accommodated until late 2021 or early 2022.

The judge said the Newcastle courts' diary had been impacted by Covid-19, causing delays.

Costello indicated there was a possibility the trial could be heard earlier in Sydney.

The case was briefly adjourned to allow Mr Costello and Hayne's defence lawyer Penny Musgrave to discuss their options.

Both parties returned a short time later with Ms Musgrave, who appeared via audio visual link from Sydney, telling the court she had spoken to the court listings manager who indicated Hayne's two-week trial could start in Sydney on March 8.

Costello said the application to move the trial to Sydney was not opposed given it would proceed much more expeditiously than if it returned to Newcastle.

The judge listed the case for a readiness hearing in Sydney on January 29 with the trial to begin on March 8.
Hayne's bail was continued until January 29.

Hayne, 32, who was excused from appearing in court on Wednesday because he had legal representation, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

League
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Watch: Mark Hunt launches punch at Paul Gallen during fiery weigh-in
2
UFC star Israel Adesanya suggests to PM that counsellors be made available at all Covid hotels
3
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
4
Broadcast coverage details for 36th America's Cup
5
Hundreds gather for America's Cup World Series regatta opening
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Full video: Opposition MPs to grill Speaker Trevor Mallard over taxpayer pay out for his false rape claim

NZ's longest serving prisoner Alfred Thomas Vincent to be released

Auckland construction company fined $180,000 after repeatedly ignoring safety warnings

Man who helped hide body found buried near Desert Road sentenced to home detention