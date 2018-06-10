 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Jarryd Hayne resurgence pleasing Eels coach

share

Source:

AAP

Jarryd Hayne insisted last week he wasn't playing for a contract, but the cross- code star did his future no harm in Parramatta's tight loss to St George Illawarra in the NRL.

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Jarryd Hayne of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round 14 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at TIO Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Darwin, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Jarryd Hayne of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round 14 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia.

Source: Getty

Hayne enjoyed his best game of the season so far for the Eels in their 20-18 defeat last night, as he scored one try and saved another at WIN Stadium.

Off-contract at the end of the year, Hayne revealed this week he is in no rush to make a decision and claims he won't make a call on his future until the end of the season.

But those at Parramatta, including coach Brad Arthur, would have liked what they saw from the 30-year-old in Wollongong.

Criticised for his performance for Fiji last Saturday and forced to back his desire for the sport, the off-contract Hayne has now scored four tries in three games for the Eels since returning from a hip injury.

He also made a mini break in the second half to finish with a team-high 138 metres and six tackle busts, as well as a gusty effort to help hold up and force out powerful Dragons second-rower Luciano Leilua.

"I thought he was good - real good actually," Arthur said.

"His involvement early. The outside backs if they come in and get that involvement early it gets them into the game and it's a good sign to their teammates too that they are there to play.

"He is three games back from injury at Parramatta. Against the Cowboys (in round 14) if he doesn't play I thought we might not win that game. I thought he was good against Souths (in round 15).

"I'm only really concerned about his performances for us and the last three games I have been happy with."

Last night's loss marked the Eels' 12th of the season, and their fourth in the past nine games by a converted try or less.

This one was particularly cruel, after they jumped to an 18-8 lead and looked likely to close out the match with seven minutes to play before two late Dragons tries.

It represents a significant change of fortunes for the club, who won five games by six points or less and lost only two tight ones on the run to last year's finals.

"Those games last year, we found ways to win them and held our nerve in those periods," Arthur said.

"This year, were' just not holding our nerve in those periods.

"I just think at times we're all trying to solve it on our own. When we worked together tonight for 72 minutes."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Donald Trump praises Aussie golfer Greg Norman 'you're looking and doing great!' after nude photo shoot

00:24
2
The Kiwi bowler didn’t take kindly to being hit over the ropes in the tournament’s opening match.

Watch: Six and out! Black Caps star Tim Southee gets revenge on batsman in Canadian T20 league

00:12
3
Michy Batshuayi went a tad too far in celebrating his side’s opener in Volgograd.

'Why am I so stupid bro?' - Belgium striker mocks himself online after goalmouth gaffe

00:29
4
The Northern Districts batsman belted 92 not out for the Toronto Nationals.

Watch: Kiwi Anton Devcich goes ballistic, hits sixes at will in Canadian T20 league

5
Blues flanker Jerome Kaino with a stong carry during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 April 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Blues to return to winning ways after international break, Highlanders to topple Chiefs

Live stream: Government announces Christchurch Cathedral rebuild plan

Minister for Christchurch Megan Woods announces timeframes for the rebuild.

John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

The award winning presenter and journalist is joining TVNZ.

03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Most read: Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments to jump $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


Crash victim Nivek Madams

Most read story: Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 