Jarryd Hayne re-signs with Titans through to end of 2018

Jarryd Hayne has invoked the final-year option of his $1.2-million a year deal with the Gold Coast Titans and will remain with the NRL club next season.



The club says Hayne delayed the announcement beyond yesterday's deadline so that it did not distract from from his return to the State of Origin arena last night.

Hayne management had sounded out the possibility of a return to Parramatta but it's believed no rival clubs were likely to match his hefty salary at the Titans.

"I had a lot to consider with family and friends based in Sydney, but I'm really enjoying life on the Gold Coast which did help with my decision," Hayne said in a club statement.

"I'm very happy at the Titans and with the talent we have here I see a bright future for the club.

"Although we've had a rough start to the season with injuries, I'm looking forward to helping our push for the finals this year, and continuing to improve as a club in 2018.

The Titans were confident they would get value for money from Hayne, who is currently among the NRL's highest paid players under the deal he secured last year when returning from stints in the NFL and rugby union sevens.

"Jarryd is one of the biggest names in Australian sport and we are delighted he has decided to stay with the Titans next year," Titans CEO Graham Annesley said.