Jarryd Hayne the latest to withdraw from NRL All Stars game

Jarryd Hayne is the latest high-profile withdrawal from this week's NRL All Stars game.



Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates Source: Getty

Gold Coast fullback Hayne has been replaced in the World All Stars team by Cronulla's Gerard Beale after being ruled out today due to a knee injury picked up at the Auckland Nines at the weekend



Earlier Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker was called into the World All Stars side to replace injured teammate Joey Leilua for the match against the Indigenous All Stars in Newcastle.

