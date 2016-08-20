Jarryd Hayne the latest to withdraw from NRL All Stars game

Source:AAP
Jarryd Hayne is the latest high-profile withdrawal from this week's NRL All Stars game.
Gold Coast fullback Hayne has been replaced in the World All Stars team by Cronulla's Gerard Beale after being ruled out today due to a knee injury picked up at the Auckland Nines at the weekend
Earlier Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker was called into the World All Stars side to replace injured teammate Joey Leilua for the match against the Indigenous All Stars in Newcastle.
The withdrawals of Hayne and Leilua come after Sam Thaiday, Adam Reynolds, Will Chambers and Jake Trbojevic headlined a spate of stars to pull out of the pre- season festival match last week.
