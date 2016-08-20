 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Jarryd Hayne the latest to withdraw from NRL All Stars game

share

Source:

AAP

Jarryd Hayne is the latest high-profile withdrawal from this week's NRL All Stars game.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

Source: Getty

Gold Coast fullback Hayne has been replaced in the World All Stars team by Cronulla's Gerard Beale after being ruled out today due to a knee injury picked up at the Auckland Nines at the weekend

Earlier Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker was called into the World All Stars side to replace injured teammate Joey Leilua for the match against the Indigenous All Stars in Newcastle.

The withdrawals of Hayne and Leilua come after Sam Thaiday, Adam Reynolds, Will Chambers and Jake Trbojevic headlined a spate of stars to pull out of the pre- season festival match last week.

Related

NRL

01:24
The Gold Coast Titans superstar stopped by the Mangere town centre, noting the similarities with his home town of Minto.

'It definitely should stay' - Jarryd Hayne hopes Nines will remain in Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (81) makes a touchdown reception against New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As it happened: Patriots pull off epic comeback to win Super Bowl

00:24
2
New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Watch: The moment Patriots complete record breaking comeback to claim the Super Bowl in overtime


00:28
3
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Video: Canada disqualified from Davis Cup after player smashes ball at umpire

00:30
4
The two NBA All Stars appeared to be arguing about an aspect of their 109-106 loss to the Kings before a teammate stepped in.

Watch: NBA Superstars Draymond Green, Kevin Durant exchange heated words courtside during Warriors' loss

00:26
5
The OKC guard was in the right place at the right time after Adams made a steal and lobbed the ball up to him all alone at the rim.

Watch: Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams combine for vicious two hand slam

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

01:30
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

00:39
The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.


01:35

Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.

01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ