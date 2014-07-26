Jarryd Hayne to front media for first time since rape allegation in post-training press conference

 

Jarryd Hayne is set to face questions about his rape allegation when he fronts media after his first training session since returning to NRL club Parramatta.

Jarryd Hayne of the Parramatta Eels.

The star player has denied in a written statement claims in a US civil suit he raped a 29-year-old woman in late 2015 during his stint in the NFL.

It is unknown whether he will address the allegations today having previously dodged reporters at Sydney airport upon his return from an overseas trip.

The 29-year-old Hayne will train this morning before holding a press conference at 4.45pm NZT, just over a month after his defection from the Gold Coast.

His donning of Eels colours for the first time in more than three years has been overshadowed by the allegations, filed in a civil suit which alleges he took the complainant back to his California home and raped her while she was drunk.

The Eels have claimed they were unaware of the allegations when they signed him last month.

In May 2016, Hayne spoke to local investigators after the woman went to the police.

But the criminal case was rejected by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office in October of that year due to a lack of evidence.

The woman is now pursuing the two-time Dally M winner on claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Hayne was signed in August 2016 by Gold Coast, who have also claimed they were unaware of the investigation at the time.

