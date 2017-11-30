Jarryd Hayne to face NRL Integrity Unit over rape allegations

Jarryd Hayne is expected to face a grilling from the NRL Integrity Unit after arriving back in Australia from a religious jaunt to Israel.



Jarryd Hayne of the Titans looks on after conceding a try during a round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia. Source: Getty

Hayne touched down in Sydney yesterday after his lawyer "unequivocally and vehemently" denying allegations he raped a drunk woman in late 2015 during his NFL stint in the United States.



He escaped waiting media at Sydney airport as federal police ushered the code- hopping superstar out a side door.



But the 29-year-old will unlikely escape a showdown with the NRL, who are understood to be keen to know why Hayne failed to alert the governing body that he'd been involved in a criminal matter in the US before he signed with the Gold Coast Titans last year.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office reviewed the criminal case after the woman went to the police in May 2016.



The case was rejected, however, with the woman told "there was not enough evidence to prove the crime of rape beyond a reasonable doubt".



In a civil complaint in California, the woman -- referred to as Ms V -- claims Hayne took her back to his San Jose home after a San Francisco 49ers game two years ago and assaulted her.



Court documents have revealed the woman took Hayne's "undergarment" after the alleged rape in case she needed proof of the incident.



It's believed Hayne would be expected to return to the US if the woman is granted a jury trial as she's demanding.



Parramatta are standing by the former Test and State of Origin ace despite conceding they knew nothing about the matter before re-signing him last month.

