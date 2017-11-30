 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Jarryd Hayne to face NRL Integrity Unit over rape allegations

share

Source:

AAP

Jarryd Hayne is expected to face a grilling from the NRL Integrity Unit after arriving back in Australia from a religious jaunt to Israel.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Jarryd Hayne of the Titans looks on after conceding a try during a round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans looks on after conceding a try during a round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

Source: Getty

Hayne touched down in Sydney yesterday after his lawyer "unequivocally and vehemently" denying allegations he raped a drunk woman in late 2015 during his NFL stint in the United States.

He escaped waiting media at Sydney airport as federal police ushered the code- hopping superstar out a side door.

But the 29-year-old will unlikely escape a showdown with the NRL, who are understood to be keen to know why Hayne failed to alert the governing body that he'd been involved in a criminal matter in the US before he signed with the Gold Coast Titans last year.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office reviewed the criminal case after the woman went to the police in May 2016.

The case was rejected, however, with the woman told "there was not enough evidence to prove the crime of rape beyond a reasonable doubt".

In a civil complaint in California, the woman -- referred to as Ms V -- claims Hayne took her back to his San Jose home after a San Francisco 49ers game two years ago and assaulted her.

Court documents have revealed the woman took Hayne's "undergarment" after the alleged rape in case she needed proof of the incident.

It's believed Hayne would be expected to return to the US if the woman is granted a jury trial as she's demanding.

Parramatta are standing by the former Test and State of Origin ace despite conceding they knew nothing about the matter before re-signing him last month.

The NRL did not immediately return AAP's calls yesterday afternoon.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


00:25
2
With just two balls left in their innings, Jono Wells decided to do something special.

Amazing helmet vision captures BBL slugger launch gargantuan 104m six onto SCG roof in Strikers' narrow win over Sixers

00:29
3
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

00:54
4
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

01:43
5
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Wild Oats XI stripped of Sydney to Hobart crown

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 