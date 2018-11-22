TODAY |

Jarryd Hayne expected to be committed to stand trial on rape charges in court next week

Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne is expected to be committed to stand trial on rape charges when he appears in court next week.

Hayne, 31, appeared briefly before magistrate Robert Stone in Newcastle Local Court today, when it was revealed a case conference between prosecutors and Hayne's lawyers had failed to reach a resolution.

Hayne faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault against a woman in the NSW Hunter Valley in 2018.

Defence lawyer Leo Premutico told the court on Wednesday that Hayne would seek to have his bail conditions reviewed on his return to court next week, when he was expected to be committed for trial.

Mr Stone agreed to adjourn the case to July 3 and continued Hayne's bail.

Hayne has yet to formally enter pleas of not guilty to the charges but his barrister indicated at an earlier court appearance that he denied the charges.

Hayne is accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman on September 30 last year between 8pm and 10pm in Newcastle.

Court documents state Hayne had sex with the woman without her consent and "recklessly inflicted actual bodily harm" to the woman during the alleged rape.

The aggravated rape charges each carry a maximum 20-year jail term if Hayne is convicted.

Usually, a defendant is entitled to a discount of up to 25 per cent on their sentence if they plead guilty before being committed to stand trial.

That discount is halved if a guilty plea is entered after being committed.

Hayne refused to comment outside court today.

