Jarryd Hayne departs Titans, set for Parramatta Eels return

Jarryd Hayne appears set to re-join Parramatta after being granted an immediate release from the Gold Coast.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Jarryd Hayne of the Titans looks on after conceding a try during a round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans looks on after conceding a try during a round 25 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

Source: Getty

Titans CEO Graham Annesley confirmed the cross-code superstar had been released from the final year of his NRL contract today.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Sydney to be near his NSW-based daughter and his former club.

Hayne's departure comes just six months after he activated an extension clause with the Titans for 2018 and brings to an end a dramatic 15-month stay which included a well-publicised feud with Neil Henry that resulted in the coach being sacked.

"There's no sense of relief at all," Annesley said when asked if he was glad Hayne was departing.

"He's a quality player, you only have to look at what he's done during the World Cup. It's a situation that through a range of circumstances a request was made to the club and we granted that request.

"There's no point looking back on these things. We've got to focus on the future, we've got a new head coach, we've got a raft of new players, we're going to have more players arriving, no doubt.

"We wish Jarryd well, we thank him for the contribution that he's made."

Following stints in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Rugby Sevens with Fiji, Hayne signed with the Titans mid-season in 2016.

He declared at the time he had wanted to go back to the Eels however they couldn't match the Titan's offer.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time on the coast, I love the community and the laid back lifestyle," Hayne said.

"I thank every person, fan and sponsor that I've met during my time here and wish the Titans all the best in 2018."

