Jared Waerea-Hargreaves faces suspension after dangerous hit on Kalyn Ponga

AAP
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the NRL judiciary and faces a two-match suspension for dangerous contact in the Roosters' 38-12 loss against the Knights.

The Kiwi prop's contentious tackle was on Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga in the game's 58th minute.

No penalty was awarded on the field, but has been picked up by the NRL's match review committee for dangerous contact to the head/neck.

The charge carries a base penalty of 100 points. With Waerea Hargreaves' 85 carry-over points and loading from prior similar and non-similar offences in the past two years, he faces being rubbed out for two matches.

    The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters. Source: SKY
