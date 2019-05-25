TODAY |

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to contest suspension after copping two-week ban for hit on Kalyn Ponga

AAP
Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will contest a two-match ban for a shot on Kalyn Ponga at the NRL judiciary.

The Roosters on Monday announced the Kiwi prop would challenge a dangerous contact charge after being cited by the match review committee.

Because of his poor record and loading, Waerea-Hargreaves would automatically miss the side's round 13 clash with Penrith and the following weekend's match against Canterbury without arguing his case.

However he has elected to fight it after receiving support from the likes of Brad Fittler and Peter Sterling.

Waerea-Hargreaves ironed Ponga out as the Newcastle No.1 kicked the ball during the second half of the Knights' upset win over the premiers on Friday.

The on-field referees deemed it a legal hit but he was later charged.

Given he is not risking further weeks on the sideline if he loses at the judiciary, the Roosters have contested the charge.

NSW State of Origin coach Fittler came out in support of Waerea-Hargreaves, saying he did not do anything wrong during the tackle while Eels great Sterling said he couldn't understand why he was charged.

"It's not late. It's not high. He gets him across the chest," Sterling said.

    The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters.
