James Tedesco reveals secret weapon that led to show-stopping Origin performance - the 'football whisperer'

AAP

They were the phone calls with the "football whisperer" that sparked one of the most-devastating individual NSW State of Origin performances from a backline player in recent memory.

James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.
A series of conversations between NSW fullback James Tedesco and long-term confidant Joe Webhe inspired the Sydney Roosters' No.1's coming of age.

Tedesco's performance in the Blues' 22-12 win was all-time. Arguably just ahead of Jarryd Hayne's Game I effort in 2014 as the best of a NSW fullback this decade.

"It really helped me," Tedesco told AAP of the conversations.

"I spoke to Joe a few times before this game and the main message from him was to just trust myself and back myself and opportunities will come off the back of it.

"Previously, when I was a bit hesitant or I didn't back what I saw and I didn't play what I saw, I didn't play my best footy.

"Tonight when there was a quick play-the-ball or wherever the forwards were going forward, I was supporting and opportunities like that come around. It was just about trusting myself."

It showed. Every time hooker Damien Cook ran the ball out of dummy-half, Tedesco was there.

It played perfectly into the Blues' game plan pre-match: Let the two target tired Queensland defenders around the ruck and, when they squeezed into defend them, spread the ball wide to arguably NSW's quickest Origin backline.

Tedesco scored the Blues' first try off the back of a Cook break, and also had a line break in the play where winger Josh Addo-Carr scored after the NSW fullback beat five men.

He finished with 224 metres, 13 tackles busts and two try assists. A pretty handy night at the office for a man whose spot at the back was still open for debate a few weeks ago before he hit peak attacking form for the Roosters.

"I knew there was a lot of competition with Tommy (Trbojevic) and I had a slow start with the Roosters," Tedesco said.

"But over the past couple of weeks, I've slowly started to hit some form and I knew, coming into this game, I just wanted to back myself.

"I was confident coming in and it really showed tonight."

Those closest to him were just as sure.

"I was so confident about him being our fullback," Blues and Roosters captain Boyd Cordner said.

"I love playing with him, week in, week out. He turns up every week. He's proven on this stage before how dangerous he can be.

"I was just so comfortable with him there at the back. I'm lucky enough to play with him every week and I just knew he was going to have a good game."

