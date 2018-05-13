James Segeyaro crunched after bombing certain try, goes on to set up Sharks' match winner in comeback victory over Raiders

A Valentine Holmes double proved the difference as Cronulla enjoyed a gutsy 24-16 NRL comeback win over Canberra at GIO Stadium.

The Sharks' fourth straight victory was built around their fullback's dramatic redemption after costing the Sharks an early converted try.

Star Raiders winger Nick Cotric pounced on some sloppy play from Holmes in the dead-ball zone to score Canberra's first points after seven minutes to get the crowd of 11,047 at GIO Stadium firing.

But only a minute later Holmes weaved through Canberra's defence after taking a high-ball to run three quarters of the field and get the Sharks going with their first try.

Fittingly, Holmes sealed the game when he went on another huge run in the final minute as Chad Townsend converted the try after fulltime.

The Sharks trailed by eight points at halftime in the clash, with the Raiders searching for a victory that would've put them inside the top-eight.

Canberra didn't add to their score after the break as Cronulla controlled possession and time in attack during the second half.

Sosaia Feki's try on the left edge in the 66th minute saw the Sharks hit the lead for the first time as the Raiders were unable to capitalise on their attacking threats after that.

Holmes was also influential in another try, as he slapped a ball back for first- gamer Jack Williams to score the first points of his career in the 55th minute.

Canberra's woes were compounded by five-eighth Blake Austin being taken from the field with a suspected serious ankle injury.