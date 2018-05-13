 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


James Segeyaro crunched after bombing certain try, goes on to set up Sharks' match winner in comeback victory over Raiders

share

Source:

AAP

A Valentine Holmes double proved the difference as Cronulla enjoyed a gutsy 24-16 NRL comeback win over Canberra at GIO Stadium.

The Cronulla replacement hooker was smashed after Jack Wighton put on an excellent try saving tackle.
Source: SKY

The Sharks' fourth straight victory was built around their fullback's dramatic redemption after costing the Sharks an early converted try.

Star Raiders winger Nick Cotric pounced on some sloppy play from Holmes in the dead-ball zone to score Canberra's first points after seven minutes to get the crowd of 11,047 at GIO Stadium firing.

But only a minute later Holmes weaved through Canberra's defence after taking a high-ball to run three quarters of the field and get the Sharks going with their first try.

Fittingly, Holmes sealed the game when he went on another huge run in the final minute as Chad Townsend converted the try after fulltime.

The Sharks trailed by eight points at halftime in the clash, with the Raiders searching for a victory that would've put them inside the top-eight.

Canberra didn't add to their score after the break as Cronulla controlled possession and time in attack during the second half.

Sosaia Feki's try on the left edge in the 66th minute saw the Sharks hit the lead for the first time as the Raiders were unable to capitalise on their attacking threats after that.

Holmes was also influential in another try, as he slapped a ball back for first- gamer Jack Williams to score the first points of his career in the 55th minute.

Canberra's woes were compounded by five-eighth Blake Austin being taken from the field with a suspected serious ankle injury.

The off-contract Austin was helped off by trainers after being injured while scoring Canberra's second try late in the first half.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:15
3
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:30
4
The Toro Rosso driver did not make it to qualifying for the Spanish GP because the team was not able to fix his car after a crash in the final minutes of practice.

Watch: Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley utterly destroys car, left broken in half, in Spanish GP practice crash

00:30
5
The Cronulla replacement hooker was smashed after Jack Wighton put on an excellent try saving tackle.

James Segeyaro crunched after bombing certain try, goes on to set up Sharks' match winner in comeback victory over Raiders

00:29
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

Samantha Grant will definitely not be receiving an invite to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 