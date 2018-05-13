 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


James Segeyaro crunched after bombing certain try, goes on to set up Sharks' match winner against Raiders

share

Source:

SKY

The Cronulla replacement hooker was smashed after Jack Wighton put on an excellent try saving tackle.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:15
3
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:30
4
The Toro Rosso driver did not make it to qualifying for the Spanish GP because the team was not able to fix his car after a crash in the final minutes of practice.

Watch: Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley utterly destroys car, left broken in half, in Spanish GP practice crash

00:30
5
The Cronulla replacement hooker was smashed after Jack Wighton put on an excellent try saving tackle.

James Segeyaro crunched after bombing certain try, goes on to set up Sharks' match winner in comeback victory over Raiders

00:29
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

Samantha Grant will definitely not be receiving an invite to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 