TODAY |

James Maloney masterclass sees Panthers earn stunning win over Roosters

AAP
More From
League

James Maloney has staked a claim for a State of Origin recall after engineering Penrith to a desperate 19-10 NRL upset of a depleted Sydney Roosters.

Just days after NSW lost the series opener without him, Maloney set up all three of the Panthers' tries in a vintage display.

Last year's Blues five-eighth might come into calculations for Origin II in Perth as coach Brad Fittler searches for ways to send the series to a decider.

And the 32-year-old reminded selectors of his worth with a man-of-the-match effort alongside NSW No.7 Nathan Cleary in a gritty win.

He iced his performance, which included a critical 40-20, with a late field goal.

The Roosters were in the contest for the opening hour despite being without Latrell Mitchell, Angus Crichton, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary.

But, with his team holding a delicate two-point lead with 20 minutes remaining, Maloney grubbered on a dime for rookie Brent Naden to claim a crucial try.

The defeat for the defending premiers was their third in succession - their longest losing streak in three years - although they remain in third spot.

Playing in front of their biggest crowd of the year, the Panthers flew off the blocks when Maloney put a barnstorming Viliame Kikau over in the second minute.

They should've doubled the advantage when Dylan Edwards broke into the backfield, but threw his pass forward to a supporting Cleary.

A signature Daniel Tupou try in the corner reduced the deficit to two points at halftime.

The game turned when Joseph Manu was sin-binned for a professional foul in the 48th minute, and Kikau crossed for his second not long after.

Despite being down a man, the Roosters responded through Victor Radley.

But Maloney sealed the win with a field goal in the closing stages, and the Panthers held on for their third-straight victory.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Penrith upset the form book to seal a 19-10 victory over the 2018 champions. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    2
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    3
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
    4
    New Zealand's Kieran Foran passes to a team-mate, during, their Rugby League ANZAC Test against Australia, at AAMI Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. Friday 7 May 2010. Photo: Joe Castro/PHOTOSPORT
    'I feel really good' - Kieran Foran puts hand up for Kiwis recall
    5
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
    Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    00:14
    The young fullback scored twice in his side's 32-10 victory.

    'He certainly wouldn't be out of his depth' - Storm coach backs youngster Hughes for Kiwis call-up
    00:15
    Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri scored twice in his side's 42-22 win over Parramatta.

    Cronulla's teen sensation leads the way in rout over Eels
    00:14
    The young fullback scored twice in his side's 32-10 victory.

    Kiwis youngster Jahrome Hughes carves Warriors apart as Storm take huge win
    00:14
    The young fullback scored twice in his side's 32-10 victory.

    Warriors concede 30 unanswered points to slump to defeat against Melbourne Storm