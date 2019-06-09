James Maloney masterclass sees Panthers earn stunning win over Roosters

James Maloney has staked a claim for a State of Origin recall after engineering Penrith to a desperate 19-10 NRL upset of a depleted Sydney Roosters.



Just days after NSW lost the series opener without him, Maloney set up all three of the Panthers' tries in a vintage display.

Last year's Blues five-eighth might come into calculations for Origin II in Perth as coach Brad Fittler searches for ways to send the series to a decider.

And the 32-year-old reminded selectors of his worth with a man-of-the-match effort alongside NSW No.7 Nathan Cleary in a gritty win.

He iced his performance, which included a critical 40-20, with a late field goal.

The Roosters were in the contest for the opening hour despite being without Latrell Mitchell, Angus Crichton, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary.

But, with his team holding a delicate two-point lead with 20 minutes remaining, Maloney grubbered on a dime for rookie Brent Naden to claim a crucial try.

The defeat for the defending premiers was their third in succession - their longest losing streak in three years - although they remain in third spot.

Playing in front of their biggest crowd of the year, the Panthers flew off the blocks when Maloney put a barnstorming Viliame Kikau over in the second minute.

They should've doubled the advantage when Dylan Edwards broke into the backfield, but threw his pass forward to a supporting Cleary.

A signature Daniel Tupou try in the corner reduced the deficit to two points at halftime.

The game turned when Joseph Manu was sin-binned for a professional foul in the 48th minute, and Kikau crossed for his second not long after.

Despite being down a man, the Roosters responded through Victor Radley.