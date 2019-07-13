TODAY |

James Maloney granted NRL release to join UK Super League

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Two-time premiership winner James Maloney will leave the NRL at the end of this season.

Penrith today confirmed the 33-year-old NSW State of Origin star has been granted a release from the final year of his NRL contract in order to take up a lucrative Super League contract.

It is understood that Maloney has agreed a three-year deal with France-based Catalans Dragons.

It will draw the curtain on a celebrated NRL career spanning 11 seasons across five clubs - Melbourne, Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla and Penrith - with three grand final appearances and two titles - 2013 (Roosters) and 2016 (Sharks).

"James has made no secret of his sincere desire to finish his rugby league career with a stint in the Super League," said Panthers chairman Dave O'Neill.

"Considering the outstanding service he has given to Panthers over the last two seasons and to our game over the last decade, we believe he has earned that right.

"The overseas opportunity recently offered to James, his wife Jess, and their young family is one they are genuinely excited about pursuing together.

"When we farewell James at the end of the season, we will do so knowing he has made an incredibly positive impact on our club and the next generation of players who will carry it forward."

The Panthers will celebrate Maloney's achievements at the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, September 8.

However they will hope Maloney can lead them well beyond that and deep into the finals series, with the team on a seven-match winning streak that has lifted them to seventh on the ladder.

Panthers James Maloney complains about the Yellow Card during their match against the Warriors. The Panthers James Maloney kicked drop goal in Golden Point time, to win 19-18, during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and the Panthers, held at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 30 June 2019. Copyright photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz
James Maloney. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Geraint Thomas is now one minute, 35 seconds off the leader after his latest blunder with five stages to go.
Tour de France's defending champ suffers third crash since start of race
2
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
3
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
4
Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio said the result still feels surreal.
Silver Ferns arrive home with plans for sleep, family time and viewing of World Cup replay
5
Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said the World Cup win was "just a moment" in the team's story.
Netball NZ boss talks securing Noeline Taurua long-term, the Silver Ferns' legacy and going 'back-to-back in 2023'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
1 NEWS

Manly winger cuts rising Kiwi in half as Sea Eagles down Eels
1 NEWS

Raiders continue their push for top four spot with win over Tigers
1 NEWS

Roosters score try of the year contender in flogging of Newcastle
Henry Perenara sends off Andrew Fifita

Andrew Fifita charged for his shoulder charge in loss to the Warriors