James Maloney favourite to replace Johnathan Thurston for Rugby League World Cup

James Maloney is the leading contender to replace Johnathan Thurston for this year's Rugby League World Cup, according to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.



James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk. Source: Photosport

Maloney was part of the inaugural Kangaroos Origin Merit Team named by Australian selectors following the State of Origin series.



Billy Slater was a notable selection at fullback, with James Tedesco and Wally Lewis medallist Dane Gagai on the wings in place of incumbents Blake Ferguson and Valentine Holmes.



Blues game-one hero Andrew Fifita was also an eye-catching omission.



But it is the naming of Maloney at five-eighth that is the strongest indication that makes the Blues pivot the frontrunner to fill the massive hole left by the injured Thurston.



Meninga also mentioned the Maroons debutants Cameron Munster and Anthony Milford, as well as Penrith skipper Matt Moylan.



"Jimmy had a great year last year, played the Four Nations, was shadow for (Thurston) in the ANZAC Test, and is still playing good footy," Meninga told AAP.



"He played all three games in Origin this year, and certainly was a standout for the Blues.



"He's obviously got the inside running but Cameron Munster played terrific footy, and I think Milford didn't let the Queenlsand side in game one.



"And then you have someone like Matty Moylan. If the Panthers kept that run in the back end of the year, him playing six, he's always in calculations."



Meninga said it was important the Origin fallout included discussion on spots for this year's World Cup, where Australia are heavily favoured to claim a second straight trophy.



There are nine members from the victorious Queensland team in the 17-man merit squad.



"This hasn't been done before. If you look at all the other aspects of the game, they do a merit side for the Nines and they do a Dally M Team of the Year at the back end as well," he said.



"It's a bit of a stepping stone from acknowledging the 17 players we thought performed really well over the three games, or the majority of the three games."

