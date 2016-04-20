 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


James Maloney favourite to replace Johnathan Thurston for Rugby League World Cup

share

Source:

AAP

James Maloney is the leading contender to replace Johnathan Thurston for this year's Rugby League World Cup, according to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk NSW v Queensland. State of Origin rugby league match. ANZ Stadium SFS, Sydney Australia. Wednesday 5 June 2013. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

James Maloney gets past Cooper Cronk.

Source: Photosport

Maloney was part of the inaugural Kangaroos Origin Merit Team named by Australian selectors following the State of Origin series.

Billy Slater was a notable selection at fullback, with James Tedesco and Wally Lewis medallist Dane Gagai on the wings in place of incumbents Blake Ferguson and Valentine Holmes.

Blues game-one hero Andrew Fifita was also an eye-catching omission.

But it is the naming of Maloney at five-eighth that is the strongest indication that makes the Blues pivot the frontrunner to fill the massive hole left by the injured Thurston.

Meninga also mentioned the Maroons debutants Cameron Munster and Anthony Milford, as well as Penrith skipper Matt Moylan.

"Jimmy had a great year last year, played the Four Nations, was shadow for (Thurston) in the ANZAC Test, and is still playing good footy," Meninga told AAP.

"He played all three games in Origin this year, and certainly was a standout for the Blues.

"He's obviously got the inside running but Cameron Munster played terrific footy, and I think Milford didn't let the Queenlsand side in game one.

"And then you have someone like Matty Moylan. If the Panthers kept that run in the back end of the year, him playing six, he's always in calculations."

Meninga said it was important the Origin fallout included discussion on spots for this year's World Cup, where Australia are heavily favoured to claim a second straight trophy.

There are nine members from the victorious Queensland team in the 17-man merit squad.

"This hasn't been done before. If you look at all the other aspects of the game, they do a merit side for the Nines and they do a Dally M Team of the Year at the back end as well," he said.

"It's a bit of a stepping stone from acknowledging the 17 players we thought performed really well over the three games, or the majority of the three games."

This Wednesday marks 100 days until the World Cup opener between the Kangaroos and England at Melbourne's AAMI Park.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:42
2
Both star players played next to no role in the drawn Lions series with injury.

Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

00:30
3
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.

Watch: Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

00:22
4
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

BOOM! Hurricanes' Tongan Bear Loni Uhila flattens Jordan Taufua with monster hit

00:25
5
Webster started for Golden State in their match against the LA Clippers, scoring 12 points in 21 minutes.

Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster pulls off monster block at NBA summer league

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

United States' Ryan Lochte.

Brazil court dismisses disgraced US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte false report case

Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics.

00:53
The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.

Watch: 'He's an all-round fighter' - Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury praises Joseph Parker

The outspoken British fighter says it might be a while before he returns to the boxing ring.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 