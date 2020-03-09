Jack Bird taking inspiration from RTS film ahead of move to fullback for Broncos

He may face a steep learning curve at fullback but Brisbane's Jack Bird reckons stopping North Queensland No.1 Valentine Holmes will be easy in Friday night's NRL season opener.

Jack Bird and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

After holding out Jamayne Isaako to clinch the Broncos No.1 jersey for the opening derby at Townsville's brand-new Queensland Country Bank Stadium, regular centre Bird has received a crash course on his new position.

No wonder - Bird has only played three of his 83 NRL games at fullback and last donned the No.1 jersey in round four of the 2017 season for ex-club Cronulla.

However, Bird has set the bar high in his new role after trawling through video of players he would one day like to emulate - Sydney Roosters' premiership winner James Tedesco and Warriors' Golden Boot recipient Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

"I have done a bit of film on Teddy and RTS. I am trying to take a leaf out of their book," the 24-year-old said.

"Obviously I am not there yet, they are two elite fullbacks. I have just got to keep working hard - the more time I spend there, the better I will be."

But Bird believes he doesn't have to do too much research on ways to stop the Cowboys' prized recruit Holmes after spending three seasons with the former NFL aspirant at the Sharks.

"It's quite easy, tackle him," Bird laughed.

"But we haven't really planned too much around Val. I think we all know what he can do.

"If we just go out there and stick to our structures, we will be able to stop him, big Jase (Jason Taumalolo) at the front and all their outside backs."

Bird may face a daunting task at fullback but the former NSW star is simply happy to return to the field after being limited to just 17 games in two seasons at the Broncos due to injury.

On Friday he will play his first game since round nine last May after recovering from his latest fitness drama, a season-ending knee injury.

"It was tough coming back from those injuries especially the ACL because I felt good, I was playing decent footy, I was happy," Bird said.