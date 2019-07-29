TODAY |

'I've wanted this jersey ever since I was little' - Issac Luke honoured by Māori All Stars selection

Issac Luke is ready to accept his debut for the Māori All Stars could be the final representative appearance of his career.

Luke told the Sydney Morning Herald he rates play for the New Zealand Māori as highly as playing for the Kiwis - an honour he's had 37 times in his 13-year career.

"I remember last year when we had the All Stars game and my wife [Mickayela] kept asking me if I was all right because of how significant the game was to me," Luke said.

"I'm a proud Māori man, I'm Māori to the core, and I've wanted this jersey ever since I was little. My older brother Raymond played for them in 2010 against the Cook Islands."

Luke was named alongside a star-studded squad for this year's All Stars game, with the Māori featuring the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniack, the Bromwich brothers and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

It will be Luke's first representative game in almost three years, having not played for the Kiwis since 2017.

The 32-year-old said he still believes he has something to offer the New Zealand side though.

"I don't know if it will be my last rep jersey. I hope not. I haven't spoken to 'Madge' [Michael Maguire, New Zealand coach] in a while.

"I'd love to play for the Kiwis again but, if I don't, I'm content with what I've already achieved."

Luke will look to prove his worth to Maguire with his team, the St George Illawarra Dragons, after the Warriors opted not to re-sign him after three seasons at the Kiwi club.

