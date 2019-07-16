TODAY |

'I've never been treated any differently' - NRL's first female ref hopes to inspire others with upcoming debut

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Belinda Sharpe is hoping her historic appointment will inspire a generation of female referees to follow her example and officiate NRL games in the future.

Sharpe will become the first woman to referee an NRL game when she debuts as the pocket referee in Thursday's match between Brisbane and Canterbury.

"There are a number of female referees right across the country now, particularly at the grassroots level," Sharpe told reporters on Tuesday.

"(It is) fantastic to see, and hopefully they can see that they can make a fulltime career out of this and they can get to this point and referee a first grade game.

"I hope it inspires other people to be involved in the game."

Sharpe is adamant that her gender had never been a barrier since she first picked up the whistle in her hometown of Rockhampton.

And while she acknowledges the significance of the occasion, Sharpe is intent on narrowing her focus on the job at hand.

"I know it interests a lot of other people. I understand being the first, it does bring that interest," she said.

"But for me, I've never been treated any differently on the field and I've certainly never been treated any different by my colleagues and by the other referees.

"And that's the way I like it to be."

Sharpe is also unfazed by the prospect of making her debut under the bright lights of prime time football at Suncorp Stadium on a Thurday night.

Nor is she daunted by dealing with the different personalities in the game.

"I've been around a little while now and experienced a number of different players, a number of different personalities on the field," Sharpe said.

"So I'm sure each game will bring it's different challenges, but that's part and parcel of being a referee."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said Sharpe was deserving of the call-up.

"The chance to become the first female referee in the NRL would have come with some pressure, but she has worked her way through our refereeing pathways, and patiently waited for the opportunity," Greenberg said.

"This is an historic moment for the game and one which should be celebrated."

Belinda Sharpe Source: NRL
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.
Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
2
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
3
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
5
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Manu Vatuvei celebrates his second try during the Kiwis and Kangaroos ANZAC Test match., Brisbane ,Australia on May 1, 2015. Copyright Photo: Patrick Hamilton/ www.Photosport.co.nz

Warriors and Kiwis great Manu Vatuvei officially retires from rugby league
Queensland coach Kevin Walters

Kevin Walters says no to Gold Coast Titans coaching job
Josh Dugan of NSW reacts after his team lost during the State of Origin rugby league, game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Sharks coach defends Dugan after NRL great calls for him to retire

NSW Blues dominate Kangaroos Origin merit team