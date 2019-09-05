'I've never been hit with a sword before' - Sir Graham Lowe officially knighted

It's been a whirlwind few months for former Kiwis coach Graham Lowe, still in disbelief as he became Sir Graham earlier today.

Honoured for his work with the Lowie Foundation, Sir Graham has been helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed both in and out of the classroom.

Today, he was knighted for services to education.

"I've thought I've been in a dream since they rang me up and told me about it," he told 1 NEWS.

"I've been half expecting a phone call saying we've made a mistake.