'I've got a holiday booked' - Darius Boyd rejects Origin call up to go to Queenstown

Brisbane Broncos fullback Darius Boyd has snubbed the chance to return to Queensland's State of Origin side, instead choosing a holiday in Queenstown instead.

Darius Boyd Source: Photosport

With Billy Slater ruled out of tomorrow night's opener in Melbourne, Boyd was among the contenders to replace the legendary fullback in the number one jersey tomorrow night.

However, Boyd - a veteran of 28 Origin matches - declined the opportunity, instead holidaying with his wife in New Zealand's tourist capital, Courier Mail reporter Peter Badel says.

"He was asked to go into camp this week as part of a shadow squad. There were five or six players that went in, Darius Boyd was asked to be one of those players," Badel said on Fox League's NRL Tonight.

"He said, 'I'm not going to sit around for five days, I've got a holiday booked to Queenstown in New Zealand,' so off he went with his wife to New Zealand."