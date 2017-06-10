'I've been lucky to live out my boyhood dream' - Former Warriors star Ryan Hoffman announces NRL retirement

Forward Ryan Hoffman will take up an administrative role with Melbourne after confirming he will retire at the end of the NRL season.



Ryan Hoffman runs with the ball. Source: Photosport

Hoffman, a member of the NRL's 300-game club, returned for his third and final stint at the Storm this season in a career that has also included NSW and Kangaroos honours.



The back-rower's announcement comes just days after he was one of the Storm's best in their win over the Sydney Roosters on Friday night, twice charging down kicks as coach Craig Bellamy claimed he could play on another year.

But after 319 NRL games, the 34-year-old said he was comfortable stepping away from the on-field action at year's end.



"I've been lucky to have lived out my boyhood dream and make a career out of rugby league for 16 years," Hoffman said in a statement.



"I feel I have achieved everything I can in the game and while it was hard to say the words out loud for the first time, I'm very content with the decision.



"I haven't lost my love for the game, however I knew my time as a player was finished and I know this is the right decision."



Since he debuted with the Storm in Bellamy's rookie coaching season in 2003, Hoffman has gone on to play 22 finals matches for the Storm - including their 2007, 2009 and 2012 grand final wins.



After being forced out of the club by the 2010 salary cap scandal, he spent a season at Wigan before returning for the Storm's 2012 premiership win.



He left the Storm at the end of the following season to head to New Zealand and captain the Warriors, before returning to Melbourne this year.



He has also played six Tests for Australia and 14 State of Origins for NSW, and was named the Blues player of the series in their drought-breaking 2014 series win.



He will take up an administrative role in the club next season, working on special projects underneath football director Frank Ponissi.



"Few players are able to retire with a resume that even come close to what Ryan has been able to accomplish," Ponissi said.



"Ryan for a large part of his career has always shown an interest and passion in football administration and management as a potential career once his playing days came to an end.



"He has completed a Bachelor of Business while he has been playing and in the off-season will undertake further studies at Harvard University, so we have been greatly impressed with