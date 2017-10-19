 

'Ivan has not asked for a release' - Tigers to block coach Cleary's move to Panthers

AAP
Wests Tigers chair Marina Go has accused Penrith of unethical behaviour in its pursuit of the club's coach, Ivan Cleary.

Go said the Panthers were out of order trying to sign Cleary while he had more than two years left on his contract.

"It's really poor form that they have approached our coach when he has two years left on his contract," she said on Fox Sports' League Life program last night.

Despite Cleary being expected to seek a release from his Tigers contract and link with the Panthers next season, three years after being sacked from the club, Go said it was business as usual for the Tigers.

The drama follows Monday's shock sacking of Penrith coach Anthony Griffin.

Go said she missed a call from Panthers general manager Phil Gould yesterday, but she was not in a hurry to return it.

"I don't know what he wants to say ... he wants to speak to me, I have no reason to speak to him," she said.

Go said the Tigers were not "looking for sympathy" and only wanted what they were legally entitled to.

"We value (Cleary), he's a fantastic coach, he's done such great things with our club," Go said.

"The players love him ... we want to retain that, and we have every reason to, and every right to."

Go said she spoke to Cleary on Monday night, and the coach confirmed to her in that conversation that he had been "approached" by another club.

She said she came out of that conversation "feeling positive" and that nothing had changed since then.

The club has been steadfast in its position that it would not let Cleary walk out on his contract.

"Ivan has not asked for a release," Go said.

"Even if he were seeking a release, we wouldn't grant him a release. That position hasn't changed."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
Knights determined to improve defence against Warriors in Mt Smart clash

AAP
Danny Levi believes Newcastle are good enough to cover for Mitchell Pearce if the halfback doesn't play his 250th NRL match against the Warriors.

What they can't safeguard against is another inept defensive display.

The Knights are confident the influential Pearce will shake off a leg injury that sidelined him midway through last week's loss to the Wests Tigers and can start Friday's clash in Auckland.

If he's ruled out, Pearce's halves berth could be filled by shifting Kalyn Ponga from fullback - something coach Nathan Brown says he's reluctant to do - or handing the out-of-favour Brock Lamb a first start in 10 weeks.

Connor Watson is still unavailable with injury but hooker Levi is sure the Newcastle spine can cope.

"Mitch, he's awesome to have out there. Just listen to him and pass him the ball," Levi said.

"But if he's missing, I've just got to take a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders.

"And Coggs has been going pretty well so whoever we've got out there, we're confident he can do the job."

Levi is less upbeat about the defensive woes that keep plaguing the Knights.

They let in soft early points in the 25-16 loss to the Tigers - a ninth defeat in 12 matches.

Eleventh-placed Newcastle have conceded a league-worst 513 points this season and could finish with the worst defensive record for a third straight season.

"You see how many points we're leaking, it's just not good enough. It's not up to first grade standard," Levi said.

"We definitely want to win the games. To put out good performances in these last four games, it's a good stepping stone for next year."

Levi, 22, is relishing a hooking duel with fellow New Zealand international Issac Luke, who is also poised to play his 250th game.

"He was my childhood hero and it's always a good test to go up against him," said Levi, who usurped 31-year-old Luke from last year's World Cup squad.

"He's been really awesome this year so it's a big job for me at the weekend and I'm up for the challenge."

The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans.
The Knights celebrate scoring against the Titans. Source: Getty
Retiring NRL star Billy Slater admits he could've played longer, but wanted to go out on his terms

AAP
Melbourne legend Billy Slater is leaving rugby league on his own terms - as the game's best fullback.

Sitting alongside coach Craig Bellamy, an emotional Slater ended months of speculation on Wednesday when he confirmed that after 16 NRL seasons with the Storm, 2018 would be his last.

He bows out with a bulging trophy cabinet that includes two NRL premierships, two Clive Churchill Medals, a Dally M Medal and two Wally Lewis Medals - the latest from this year's State of Origin series.

The 35-year-old said while he felt he physically could have played on he was certain he was making the right decision.

After missing half of the 2015 season and all of 2016 due to two shoulder reconstructions, Slater worked his way back to the top of the game.

He said being able to make the final call had been important.

"Two years ago I nearly had to finish due to a shoulder injury and that would have really sunk me," Slater said.

"I wasn't ready to finish then and now my body is still allowing me to play at this standard ... but I would hate to get halfway through a year and lose that and want to put my body on the line 100 per cent.

"I don't want to empty the tank and then call it a day - I'd rather have a little bit in reserve."

Bellamy said Slater should be remembered as the game's best ever fullback.

"I've seen a lot of real good ones and played with some as well but I rate Billy right at the top with a gap between first and second," Bellamy said.

"He's been that influential as a fullback he's changed the way they've played and the big thing for me is how consistent he's been over such a long period of time and to me that's greatness."

Rating Slater as one of the smartest and most hard-working players in the game, Bellamy said he would have liked Slater to go on.

"I wanted to keep watching him play and to keep coaching him but that's a selfish attitude," Bellamy said.

"He's made the right decision."

Slater choked back tears as he thanked Bellamy and credited long-time teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, now with the Sydney Roosters, for pushing him to realise his potential.

"Not only have you guys created opportunities for me on the field, but when your peers drive themselves to be the best and they continually succeed - that's infectious," Slater said.

"This is why you two have had the greatest influence on my career."

While Bellamy has recommitted to the Storm, Smith is considering a one-year offer but regardless Slater felt the future was bright.

Slater is planning to stay involved with the Storm as a part-time coach, more media work and to spend more time in his burgeoning thoroughbred breeding business.

The Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos icon will hang up the boots this year. Source: 1 NEWS
