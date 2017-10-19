 

Ivan Cleary, Wayne Bennett on top of Penrith Panthers' list to replace sacked coach

AAP
Ivan Cleary and Wayne Bennett are Penrith's top targets to take over from sacked coach Anthony Griffin.

It's understood Panthers officials have spoken to West Tigers mentor Cleary - the father of Penrith halfback Nathan - in the past few weeks.

The Panthers are also interested in veteran super-coach Bennett, believing he is a man who could deliver their talented squad an NRL title in the short-term.

Penrith general manager Phil Gould said on Monday the club had received numerous applications since parting with Griffin late on Monday afternoon.

Assistant Cameron Ciraldo has taken over as caretaker coach for the rest of the season, however, he is just 33 and considered too young for the job on a full- time basis.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Photosport

"We've already had 12 applications come in overnight from people within the game," Gould said.

"Other assistant coaches and even some head coaches from other clubs.

"I think we'd be a very popular choice for a coach who's looking for a strong club and a good roster and great facilities."

Gould said the club had a clear preferred option.

That person is believed to be Cleary, despite the fact he is on contract with the Tigers until the end of 2020.

Gould refused to answer questions linking Cleary with a return to the club three years after he was sacked, but securing him would also ensure they retain gun halfback Nathan Cleary.

Both Cleary and his son Nathan have recently stated their desire to work with each other at some point during their career.

The NSW Origin halfback can begin talking to rival clubs from November 1 and keeping him at the foot of the mountains will be the club's No.1 priority.

"We have a preferred coach at this stage but that's not to say that's the one we'll end up with," Gould said.

It's understood the Panthers are interested in Bennett, whose future at Brisbane is clouded.

Bennett is contracted at the Broncos until the end of next year but the club has openly courted fellow big-name coaches Paul Green and Craig Bellamy in recent months as it looks beyond that.

Seven-time premiership winner Bennett, 68, has unsuccessfully sought an extension and is said to be considering an early exit and Gould himself last week said Bennett's position at the Broncos in 2019 was untenable.

Bennett and Gould are said to have a strained relationship but Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher on Tuesday said there was no reason the pair couldn't work together.

Asked about working alongside Bennett, Gould said: "That'd be fun wouldn't it? Crikey. Could he work with me?

"I'm not talking about individuals, that's ridiculous.

"I don't know what Wayne is doing at the Broncos at the moment. I don't know what the Broncos are doing either.

"It's got nothing to do with us."

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
00:15
00:15
00:15
Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website

1 NEWS
The chances of the Warriors pinching a spot in the top four may be greater than first thought with Stephen Kearney’s men enjoying the easiest remaining fixtures, according to the NRL website.

The Warriors have been patchy the past month with two wins and two losses to sit eighth on the ladder, two wins clear of the chasing Wests Tigers.

They face the Knights, Bulldogs, Panthers and Raiders in the final month.

Only the Panthers are in the top eight and as an added bonus, the Warriors only have to leave Auckland to face the Bulldogs.

NRL.com assessed the remaining fixtures for each club based on the competition points each of their upcoming opponents have with additional weighting given for away games.

The Dragons and Storm, second and third on the ladder respectively, also have draws regarded as easier while the Panthers and Roosters have the second and third “hardest” draws.

The Tigers were found to have the fourth hardest schedule.  

The Warriors celebrate their victory. St George Illawarra Dragons v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. WIN Stadium, Wollongong, Australia. 4th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate the hard-fought win over the Dragons. Source: Photosport
Fifth-placed Panthers sack coach Anthony Griffin four weeks out from finals

AAP
Penrith have parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin just four weeks out from the NRL finals.

Griffin was told his services are not required beyond this year, despite being on contract until the end of 2020.

He will leave the club immediately despite the Panthers being in fifth spot and in contention for a top four finish.

"There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks.

"After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

"We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future."

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take charge for the rest of the season on a caretaker basis.

The Panthers have this year been plagued by rumours of discord between Griffin and general manager Phil Gould, with Griffin said to have lost the playing group.

The Panthers have reached the finals every year since Griffin took over from Ivan Cleary in 2016, however that was not enough to save his job.

Gould has been critical of the Panthers' performance in recent weeks but has repeatedly denied rumours Griffin was on the outer.

He also strenuously denied reports linking the club to Manly coach Trent Barrett and Sea Eagles assistant John Cartwright.

HOOK GETS HOOKED

Anthony Griffin's NRL coaching career by the numbers

* Brisbane (2011-14) - 101 games, 54 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw, 53.5 per cent, finals 2011-12, 14.

* Penrith (2016-18) - 72 games, 42 wins, 30 losses, 58.3 per cent, finals 2016-17.

* Overall - 173 games, 96 wins, 76 losses, 55.5 per cent.

Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
