 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Ivan Cleary signs on as head coach of Lebanon for Rugby League World Cup

share

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Ivan Cleary has announced his next big coaching move in the world of rugby league with the former Panthers and Warriors coach heading to Asia to be the head coach of Lebanon.

Newly-appointed Lebanon Rugby League head coach, Ivan Cleary.

Newly-appointed Lebanon Rugby League head coach, Ivan Cleary.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cleary has agreed to coach The Cedars at this year's Rugby League World Cup after stints in the NRL with the Warriors from 2006 to 2011 and three years with the Panthers from 2012.

Lebanon Rugby League Federation said they were delighted to secure someone with nearly 250 games of NRL coaching experience.

"I was privileged to have been involved in the previous Rugby League World Cup with the New Zealand squad," Cleary said.

The former Warriors coach asked to come along to see how the All Blacks operate, Ian Foster reveals.
Source: 1 NEWS

"So to now have the opportunity to be the head coach of a developing nation such as Lebanon is something that I’m really excited about."

It is only the second time in Rugby League World Cup history Lebanon have qualified for the tournament, but LRLF CEO Remond Safi says today's appointment sends a "clear message" about their aspirations heading into it.

"Having Ivan appointed as the Lebanon Cedars head coach is definitely a move in the right direction and it’s an appointment that shows that we are genuine about the competing in this year’s World Cup," Safi said.

"Having a successful campaign and reaching the next round will certainly take the game to another level with attracting new interest to the game in Lebanon and lay a pathway for players to play at international level.

"Ivan has a wealth of experience in rugby league, both as a player and coach, and I believe it will be of great benefit to our players as preparations continue for the World Cup later this year." 

Cleary says the opportunity to guide a developing nation at a World Cup was an offer he was eager to take up.

"With Lebanon qualifying for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, I believe we have a huge opportunity to increase participation numbers in Lebanon and that's really important for the growth of the international game."

Lebanon are currently ranked 21 in the world.

Lebanon's Rugby League World Cup Schedule

Lebanon vs France, 29 October 2017, Canberra Stadium
Lebanon vs England, 5 November 2017, Sydney Football Stadium
Lebanon vs Australia, 11 November 2017, Sydney Football Stadium

Related

Brodyn Knuckey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
The Brit was bundled out in the fourth round by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev in the 4th round.

Video: Andy Murray suffers shock loss in Aussie Open fourth round

00:33
2
The New Zealand Breakers emerged victorious 86-82 after a nail-biter in Auckland.

Video: Breakers fend off Wildcats to notch fourth straight win in Auckland

01:52
3
A mixed group of young and old from Kaikohe are 'training on the way' in a 1700km trek to Greymouth.

'I'm going to be half the size at the end' - Kaikohe group take the long road to the Coast to Coast

00:42
4

'It's going to be a big, big match': Nadal expects fireworks against Monfils at Aussie Open

5

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ