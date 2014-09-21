TODAY |

Ivan Cleary escapes punishment after allegedly swearing at NRL refs

AAP
Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has escaped sanction for approaching referees during halftime of the Panthers' NRL clash with Canberra.

Cleary was accused of swearing at the match officials in Panthers Stadium tunnel during the break on Sunday.

He admitted post-game that he had attempted to speak to the referees but insisted there was "nothing untoward".

An NRL spokesperson yesterday confirmed the governing body wouldn't be issuing Cleary a breach notice following their investigation.

"There were a number of conflicting versions about the events in question," the spokesperson said.

"There were no complaints from the match officials. Additionally, neither referee was aware of any comments directed at them by Ivan Cleary.

"It is however a timely reminder that coaches should not place themselves in a position where they might be perceived to be approaching referees during matches."

The decision comes despite NRL head of elite football Graham Annesley confirming coaches are strictly prohibited from talking to referees during games.

It is understood Cleary, Fox Sports reporter Andy Raymond and the match officials were interviewed by the NRL concerning the matter.

Penrith had lost their past nine matches and 13 of their past 15, when referee Ashley Klein had been officiating.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson remains the last coach to be fined by the game after comments made to referee Ben Cummins in 2016.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary Source: Photosport
