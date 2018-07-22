 

'It's water off a duck's back for Robbie' - Sam Burgess says no ill feeling between him and Farah after big hit, verbal spray

Sam Burgess will call Robbie Farah this week to check on his health but he insists he won't need to clear the air between the pair.

The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.
Burgess was put on report but wasn't charged after he flattened Farah in the first half of South Sydney's loss to the Wests Tigers on Saturday, and followed it up with a spray as he told him to get up.

Farah recovered but was later ruled out of the game from a separate concussion, and while the pair shook hands after Burgess said he would check back in with his former teammate this week.

"I'll give him a call during the week to make sure he's okay but I'm sure he's alright," Burgess said at Fox League's retro round launch on Monday.

"People think that me and Robbie don't get on because of what's said on the field, but it's not the case.

"You just have to look at how me and James Graham carry on, to know it's nothing personal out there, it's just two men competing.

"I think it's been taken out of context a little bit but it's one of those things."

The incident set the scene for a fiery rematch when the two teams meet again in the final round of the season.

Burgess was heard yelling at Farah on the referee's microphone after the hit, labelling him as a weak expletive and telling on-field officials the Tigers hooker was milking a penalty.

But the hard-nosed Englishman relented today, taking back the on-field claims that the former NSW State of Origin hooker had taken a dive.

"He got up pretty quick. I think he heard what I was saying and thought I best not lie down," Burgess said.

"He's been around for a long time and he knows the game. We trained together for 18 months and we played together for 18 months. He knows what I'm like and I know what he's like.

"It's water off a duck's back for Robbie."

Burgess also defended the tackle, claiming the only high contact would have come accidentally from teammate Tevita Tatola after Farah had rebounded off the hit.

