'It's very disappointing' - Ryan Hoffman devastated after Warriors captaincy strip

Ryan Hoffman is gutted to lose the Warriors captaincy but thinks the club might benefit with a switch from generation X to Y.

Gold Coast Titans Josh Hoffman evades Warriors Ryan Hoffman during the NRL Rugby League match - Warriors v Titans, played on Saturday 25 April 2015 at Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.co.nz

Gold Coast Titans' Josh Hoffman evades Warriors' Ryan Hoffman.

Source: Photosport

Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23, will take over this season after coach Stephen Kearney decided change was needed to halt their five-year run of finals misses.

Accomplished second-rower Hoffman was surprised when Kearney called him into his office to give him the news last week.

Not only was he being demoted, Kearney told him he wouldn't be required in 2018 when Tohu Harris arrives from Melbourne.

"It was very disappointing. I've enjoyed playing for this club and leading this club," Hoffman said.

"I was keen to stay one more year but the club's made their decision. They were up front. As a footy player, you accept it and move on."

Former Kangaroos and NSW forward Hoffman believes he has plenty to offer another club next year but in the meantime has assured Tuivasa-Sheck of his full support.

At 33, Hoffman has 10 years on the quick-stepping Kiwis international, who missed most of last season with injury.

He doesn't know for sure, but reckons Tuivasa-Sheck's youth and vitality might prove beneficial.

It will certainly be a different style of captaincy.

"I told things the way they were at certain times last year," Hoffman said.

"Roger's going to be very positive about the way he goes about it. It could be a generational thing, the way he's always bouncing around."

