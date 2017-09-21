'It's really exciting' – Kiwis selector backing NZ NRL stars in NRL finals

Kiwis selector Tawera Nikau is thrilled with the number of his players that are proving to be star performers in their NRL sides, ahead of this year's World Cup.

As the NRL enters its preliminary final stage, no less than 20 New Zealand representatives will gear up for their sides.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Nikau spoke about the importance of Kiwis players being involved at this point of the season going into the World Cup.

"It's a great opportunity for theses players to show their wares," Nikau said.

"We've got players playing in all the games this weekend - it's really exciting."